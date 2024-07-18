RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Did you just wake up? - Johnny Drille reacts to fan who found out he has a child

Recall that he and his wife welcomed their first child in November 2023.

A funny conversation ensued between the singer and a fan on X on July 17, 2024, when Johnny Drille posted a witty quote about impregnating his wife Rima.

He wrote, "'Johnny, give Uche Belle' Nope. Rima? Yes!"

A fan then commented, "Nice way to announce you're now a father," to which Johnny responded, "Lol, did you just wake up?"

The entertainer's witty reply raked up equally funny responses from his followers, who commented with laughing emojis. A fan wrote, "E reach to ask. Baby that will be 1 in 4 months," and another wrote, "E reach to ask."

It is worthy of note that the singer and his wife welcomed their daughter Amaris on November 17, 2023, and he made the announcement in a heartwarming Instagram post on Thursday, December 28, 2023.

The video posted to his Instagram at the time contained clips from his wife's pregnancy journey up until the moment of Amaris' birth. He doted on his newborn, focusing on his newfound calling as a father.

He wrote on Instagram, "AMARIS ESOHE IGHODARO | 11.17.23 Six weeks ago today, we held in our arms our daughter for the first time. It’s hard to explain but it’s the most miraculous thing I’ve ever known. I never felt a greater sense of purpose to protect and to nurture. Every day I pray to God to help me be the best father for our daughter, so help me, God."

Drille and Rima, the director of A&R at Mavin Global, tied the knot back in 2022 and successfully kept their marriage a secret up until their first anniversary in July 2023, when they revealed it to the public. The announcement took the internet by storm and was welcomed with great joy by Nigerians, both at home and abroad.

