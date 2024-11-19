RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Johnny Drille and wife post adorable daughter on her first birthday

Ibukunoluwa Daramola

She looks just like her mummy.

Johnny Drille and his family [Instagram/Johnydrille]
Johnny Drille and his family [Instagram/Johnydrille]

In the late hours of November 18, 2024, the singer took to Instagram with pictures from Amaris' first birthday photoshoot starring the happy family of three. The adorable baby girl radiating cuteness in all the pictures, leaving fans and followers ecstatic over her celebration.

In his caption, he wrote, "One year ago, you made us parents, and our hearts have never been fuller. Watching you grow, smile, mean-mug, and light up our world has been the greatest gift we could ever wish for. Happy 1st birthday to our sweet little girl Amaris. You’ve turned our world into such beauty. Here’s to a lifetime of love, laughter, and adventures with you ❤️"

The fans of the pair took to the comment section to celebrate Amaris on her special day, showering her with compliments, prayers and well-wishes.

A comment read, "She’s so beautiful ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ happy birthday, most beautiful," and another person commented, "Happy Birthday, Beautiful Amaris Esohe Ighodalo, May the beauty of God keep surrounding you ❤️God bless Mummy and Daddy."

Another person comically wrote, "Chei my fallopian tube is shouting o 😢😢😢😢😢😢 too cute. Wait dear e remain small! Happy birthday, Sunshine."

Back in 2023, Johnny Drille announced the birth of their daughter three days after Christmas in a heartwarming video showing intimate family moments since her birth the month before.

Drille wrote in his caption, "AMARIS ESOHE IGHODARO | 11.17.23. Six weeks ago today, we held in our arms our daughter for the first time. It’s hard to explain but it’s the most miraculous thing i’ve ever known... Dear @rimouuune i’m in awe of your strength, I’ve seen you go through real pain the last few months, but you stayed strong for our baby, and for me. Been watching you take on motherhood with so much grace. Something more exciting about raising this child with you."

Rima and the singer secretly tied the knot in 2022 and revealed their marriage one year later to celebrate their anniversary.

Ibukunoluwa Daramola Ibukunoluwa Daramola Ibukunoluwa Daramola is a Celebrity Reporter at Pulse Nigeria. She is a social media savvy journalist who has a flair for writing.

