The sports category has moved to a new website.
Check it out here!
ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Johnnie Walker, Sarz announce collaboration to celebrate power of progress

Pulse Mix

#FeatureByJohnnieWalker

Johnnie Walker, Sarz announce collaboration to celebrate power of progress
Johnnie Walker, Sarz announce collaboration to celebrate power of progress

Recommended articles

This partnership celebrates the power of creatives and the importance of progress bringing together two icons in their respective industries to create something truly special.

Coming off the heels of its 'Keep Walking' and 'No Labels' campaign, Johnnie Walker and Sarz join forces to create an exciting new project to celebrate progress and inspire creatives.

Johnnie Walker, Sarz announce collaboration to celebrate power of progress
Johnnie Walker, Sarz announce collaboration to celebrate power of progress Pulse Nigeria
ADVERTISEMENT

The Johnnie Walker and Sarz collaboration was born out of a shared commitment to push boundaries and strive for excellence. The project is set to showcase the best of both brands, combining Johnnie Walker's spirit of progress with Sarz's innovative approach to music.

Johnnie Walker unveils the campaign with an invite-only event, with a select group of media, influencers, creatives, music and whiskey enthusiasts in attendance.

For more information, follow @johnniewalkerng and the hashtag #JohnnieWalkerXSarz on social media.

#FeatureByJohnnieWalker

Pulse Mix Pulse Mix

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

If I know you I will charge you $100K for a feature - Davido

If I know you I will charge you $100K for a feature - Davido

Johnnie Walker, Sarz announce collaboration to celebrate power of progress

Johnnie Walker, Sarz announce collaboration to celebrate power of progress

Chris Brown & I have over 10 songs together - Davido

Chris Brown & I have over 10 songs together - Davido

Afrobeats was huge before Drake got on it - Davido

Afrobeats was huge before Drake got on it - Davido

Bad Boy Timz was shot in the eye at age 9 by assasins in Mushin

Bad Boy Timz was shot in the eye at age 9 by assasins in Mushin

Wande Coal releases highly anticipated album 'Legend or No Legend'

Wande Coal releases highly anticipated album 'Legend or No Legend'

Davido brings together Chris Brown & Poco Lee for 'Unavailable' challenge

Davido brings together Chris Brown & Poco Lee for 'Unavailable' challenge

US paparazzi stalk Prince Harry, Meghan in intense 2-hour car chase

US paparazzi stalk Prince Harry, Meghan in intense 2-hour car chase

'The Real Housewives of Abuja' set to return for reunion

'The Real Housewives of Abuja' set to return for reunion

Pulse Sports

7 Nigerian Sports Stars who hold the Guinness World Record

7 Nigerian Sports Stars who hold the Guinness World Record

What a WAG!! Check out the Top 10 most beautiful girlfriends of football players (2023)

What a WAG!! Check out the Top 10 most beautiful girlfriends of football players (2023)

Victor Osimhen aiming to break the Ibrahimovic curse

Victor Osimhen aiming to break the Ibrahimovic curse

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Afolabi was a well-known actor in the Yoruba movie industry

Nollywood actor Murphy Afolabi is dead

Saint Obi was 57 years old when he died [TwitterOdu]

Nigerian actor Saint Obi dies after prolonged illness

Afolabi was a well-known actor in the Yoruba movie industry

'Daddy, please wake up' - Murphy Afolabi's daughter cries as he's laid to rest

Murphy Afolabi's death has elicited a lot of reactions from industry folks

'Murphy Afolabi hinted at his passing 30 minutes before'- Adekola Tijani