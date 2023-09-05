ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Joe Jonas shuts down divorce rumours in a single subtle post

Ibukunoluwa Daramola

He really said, 'Now can y'all please quit it?' without actually saying anything.

Joe Jonas seemingly debunks divorce rumours.
Joe Jonas seemingly debunks divorce rumours.

Recommended articles

In his new black and white post the singer posed with a mug in his hands, clearly showing both hands and putting his golden wedding band on display.

The post contained no caption, but the subliminal message was so loud that his fans caught on quickly. Many expressed their relief in his comment section, while others aired their confusion as to where the divorce rumours stemmed from.

ADVERTISEMENT

Joe's post follows the rapidly spreading news and speculations that he and his wife of four years, Sophie Turner were getting a divorce. On Sunday, September 3 2023, TMZ reported that they had split and were headed towards a divorce. They also stated that the singer had reached out to two divorce lawyers in their Los Angeles area.

According to their report, the couple had been having issues for months and had to singlehandedly take care of their two children. It also claimed that Joe had been in custody of their daughters for three months, despite being on tour with his brothers Nick and Kevin.

They have been married since 2019
They have been married since 2019 TMZ first broke the news of Jonas shopping for a divorce lawyer, reporting that the pair, who married in 2019 in dual ceremonies in Las Vegas and France, had been having "serious problems" for months. People confirmed that the 34-year-old Jonas retained a lawyer. The 27-year-old "Game of Thrones" actor previously referred affectionately to their relationship as the "next thing to move on to" following her role as Sansa Stark in the hit HBO series. Turner told Elle UK last year that "if I hadn't found Joe, I think I would have felt quite lost" after the show ended. In a shout-out to his wife in January after the Jonas Brothers received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, People reported Jonas called Turner his "homie," adding, "You're my partner in crime. You keep me motivated and inspired every day. I strive to be as cool as you."Referencing his children at the same event, People reported Jonas said, "to my little ones at home, Daddy loves you to the moon and back." Business Insider USA

This followed the news that Joe and Sophia sold their newly acquired Miami mansion for a whopping $15 million and moved out. The reports also came after he was seen without his wedding band in public.

After the speculations hit the internet many concerned fans swiftly took to the couple's individual Instagram pages seeking answers, with many hoping the reports were untrue.

ADVERTISEMENT

Maybe now they can heave a sigh of relief.

Ibukunoluwa Daramola Ibukunoluwa Daramola Ibukunoluwa Daramola is social media savvy journalist who has a flair for writing and keeping up with celebrities.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Doyin vents about ordeal with Venita and Ilebaye on 'BBNaija All Stars'

Doyin vents about ordeal with Venita and Ilebaye on 'BBNaija All Stars'

Joe Jonas shuts down divorce rumours in a single subtle post

Joe Jonas shuts down divorce rumours in a single subtle post

Netflix announces renewal of 3 South African drama series

Netflix announces renewal of 3 South African drama series

BNXN set to release debut album 'Sincerely, Benson' on October 5

BNXN set to release debut album 'Sincerely, Benson' on October 5

Toyin Abraham aired me after begging me not to commit suicide - Twyse

Toyin Abraham aired me after begging me not to commit suicide - Twyse

Blaqbonez shares music video for 'Like Ice Spice'

Blaqbonez shares music video for 'Like Ice Spice'

Nollywood actress Toyin Abraham celebrates her 43rd birthday

Nollywood actress Toyin Abraham celebrates her 43rd birthday

Cee-C tackles Ilebaye and Cross over amenities on 'BBNaija All Stars'

Cee-C tackles Ilebaye and Cross over amenities on 'BBNaija All Stars'

Cinemax announces long awaited cinematic, eyegasmic murder mystery 'The Party'

Cinemax announces long awaited cinematic, eyegasmic murder mystery 'The Party'

Pulse Sports

Noah Lyles: World champion celebrates with Jose Mourinho and World Cup winner Olga Carmona

Noah Lyles: World champion celebrates with Jose Mourinho and World Cup winner Olga Carmona

Michelle Alozie: Super Falcons star pays homage to her Nigerian roots with tattoo

Michelle Alozie: Super Falcons star pays homage to her Nigerian roots with tattoo

Report: Antony dropped from Brazil squad after evidence of alleged domestic violence surfaces

Report: Antony dropped from Brazil squad after evidence of alleged domestic violence surfaces

Report: How Real Madrid rejected Super Eagles' Osimhen as they only want Mbappe

Report: How Real Madrid rejected Super Eagles' Osimhen as they only want Mbappe

Date for Super Eagles camp opening revealed

Date for Super Eagles camp opening revealed

‘Hopefully, I'm able to do that’- Iwobi wants to emulate Okocha

‘Hopefully, I'm able to do that’- Iwobi wants to emulate Okocha

Arsenal vs Man United: Ten Hag points out 3 referee mistakes that 'robbed' his team

Arsenal vs Man United: Ten Hag points out 3 referee mistakes that 'robbed' his team

Arsenal vs Man United: Ten Hag points out 3 referee mistakes that 'robbed' his team

Arsenal vs Man United: Ten Hag points out 3 referee mistakes that 'robbed' his team

Messi bags 2 assists: Inter Miami defeats LA FC 3-1, as Selena Gomez, Leonardo DiCaprio show up in Los Angeles

Messi bags 2 assists: Inter Miami defeats LA FC 3-1, as Selena Gomez, Leonardo DiCaprio show up in Los Angeles

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Bolanle Ninolowo and his wife have split up. [Instagram/QueenNinoB]

Nollywood actor Bolanle Ninalowo announces split from wife after 16 years

Nkem Owoh aka Osuofia thanks everyone for their words of comfort

Nkem Owoh speaks up for the first time after laying daughter to rest

Ruth Kadiri [Instagram/@ruthkadiri]

'I'll take legal action if you don't refrain from airing my content" - Ruth Kadiri warns

Patrick Doyle believes that Burna boy has done nothing to deserve the credit that he has received.

Burna Boy has become an arrogant and obnoxious monster - Patrick Doyle