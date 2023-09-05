Joe Jonas shuts down divorce rumours in a single subtle post

TMZ first broke the news of Jonas shopping for a divorce lawyer, reporting that the pair, who married in 2019 in dual ceremonies in Las Vegas and France, had been having "serious problems" for months. People confirmed that the 34-year-old Jonas retained a lawyer. The 27-year-old "Game of Thrones" actor previously referred affectionately to their relationship as the "next thing to move on to" following her role as Sansa Stark in the hit HBO series. Turner told Elle UK last year that "if I hadn't found Joe, I think I would have felt quite lost" after the show ended. In a shout-out to his wife in January after the Jonas Brothers received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, People reported Jonas called Turner his "homie," adding, "You're my partner in crime. You keep me motivated and inspired every day. I strive to be as cool as you."Referencing his children at the same event, People reported Jonas said, "to my little ones at home, Daddy loves you to the moon and back."

Business Insider USA