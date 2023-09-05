Joe Jonas shuts down divorce rumours in a single subtle post
He really said, 'Now can y'all please quit it?' without actually saying anything.
In his new black and white post the singer posed with a mug in his hands, clearly showing both hands and putting his golden wedding band on display.
The post contained no caption, but the subliminal message was so loud that his fans caught on quickly. Many expressed their relief in his comment section, while others aired their confusion as to where the divorce rumours stemmed from.
Joe's post follows the rapidly spreading news and speculations that he and his wife of four years, Sophie Turner were getting a divorce. On Sunday, September 3 2023, TMZ reported that they had split and were headed towards a divorce. They also stated that the singer had reached out to two divorce lawyers in their Los Angeles area.
According to their report, the couple had been having issues for months and had to singlehandedly take care of their two children. It also claimed that Joe had been in custody of their daughters for three months, despite being on tour with his brothers Nick and Kevin.
This followed the news that Joe and Sophia sold their newly acquired Miami mansion for a whopping $15 million and moved out. The reports also came after he was seen without his wedding band in public.
After the speculations hit the internet many concerned fans swiftly took to the couple's individual Instagram pages seeking answers, with many hoping the reports were untrue.
Maybe now they can heave a sigh of relief.
