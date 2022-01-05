RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Jim Iyke says fight with Uche Maduagwu was planned, reveals he was paid handsomely

Authors:

Odion Okonofua

The movie star says stunt with Maduagwu created more awareness than the N25M spent on promoting his movie.

Nollywood movie star; Jim Iyke [The Residence Afrika]
Nollywood movie star; Jim Iyke [The Residence Afrika]

Nollywood actor Jim Iyke has revealed that the fight he had with his colleague, Uche Maduagwu was well orchestrated.

Recommended articles

It would be recalled that the actor and an almost free for all fight with Maduagwu in 2021.

The movie star made this known during a chat with Chude Jideonwo on his show #WithChude.

Jim Iyke and Uche Maduagwu during their staged fight in 2021
Jim Iyke and Uche Maduagwu during their staged fight in 2021 Jim Iyke fights troll Pulse Ghana

According to the actor, there was no way he was going to get himself involved in a public messy fight with another actor.

The stunt was for his movie at that time 'Bad Comments.'

"It was orchestrated. I wanted them to paint a picture of what it is like in the social media ecosystem. I can orchestrate anything and you would perceive it. It is about perception," he said.

The movie star said it was well planned, scripted and executed for the movie he was trying to promote at that time.

www.instagram.com

"That would show you that, that world is so real. There is nothing that exists in that world. I called the man, we had an understanding, paid very well for it, wrote the script, called Moses in and we shot it," he revealed.

"I'm about to release the ending of it. I cannot be that stupid. I can never make that mistake. I even called my sister the day before we shot it and said it would backfire and she said no it won't.''

Iyke said he had already spent twenty-five million naira on publicity for the movie which didn't give the necessary results until the now-famous video.

Authors:

Odion Okonofua Odion Okonofua

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

MARVEL: Morbius gets delayed again!

MARVEL: Morbius gets delayed again!

Jim Iyke says fight with Uche Maduagwu was planned, reveals he was paid handsomely

Jim Iyke says fight with Uche Maduagwu was planned, reveals he was paid handsomely

See the first look of Janet Jackson's tell-all documentary 'JANET'

See the first look of Janet Jackson's tell-all documentary 'JANET'

Top 10 movies of 2021

Top 10 movies of 2021

'I'm yet to see who can rub shoulders with me on this street' - BBNaija's Ka3na brags

'I'm yet to see who can rub shoulders with me on this street' - BBNaija's Ka3na brags

Kanye West and Julia Fox spotted on date night in New York

Kanye West and Julia Fox spotted on date night in New York

Iyabo Ojo and Fathia Balogun reconcile years after beef

Iyabo Ojo and Fathia Balogun reconcile years after beef

Jason Derulo handcuffed after ‘attacking’ men who called him Usher

Jason Derulo handcuffed after ‘attacking’ men who called him Usher

Maralee Nichols reacts to Tristan Thompson’s paternity results

Maralee Nichols reacts to Tristan Thompson’s paternity results

Trending

Nollywood actor Ifeanyi Kalu weds Nicolette Ndigwe

Nollywood actor Ifeanyi Kalu and wife Nicolette Ndigwe [Instagram/IfeanyiKalu]

Shatta Wale slams 'disrespectful' Rema for saying he wants 10 Ghana girls to ease stress

Shatta Wale and Rema

'Kasapreko must cancel his deal' - Netizens express disgust over Shatta Wale's rape tweet

Shatta Wale

Davido's 1st baby mama breaks down in tears following reports of fight with 2nd baby mama in nightclub

Davido and his baby mama, Sophie Momodu with their daughter, Imade [LindaIkeji]