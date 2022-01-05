Jim Iyke says fight with Uche Maduagwu was planned, reveals he was paid handsomely

It would be recalled that the actor and an almost free for all fight with Maduagwu in 2021.

The movie star made this known during a chat with Chude Jideonwo on his show #WithChude.

Jim Iyke fights troll Pulse Ghana

According to the actor, there was no way he was going to get himself involved in a public messy fight with another actor.

The stunt was for his movie at that time 'Bad Comments.'

"It was orchestrated. I wanted them to paint a picture of what it is like in the social media ecosystem. I can orchestrate anything and you would perceive it. It is about perception," he said.

The movie star said it was well planned, scripted and executed for the movie he was trying to promote at that time.

"That would show you that, that world is so real. There is nothing that exists in that world. I called the man, we had an understanding, paid very well for it, wrote the script, called Moses in and we shot it," he revealed.

"I'm about to release the ending of it. I cannot be that stupid. I can never make that mistake. I even called my sister the day before we shot it and said it would backfire and she said no it won't.''