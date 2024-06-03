ADVERTISEMENT
I'm too transitional for it – Jim Iyke says he can't be friends with emotional people

Ibukunoluwa Daramola

He says that he's not the type of friend that would be part of his friend's life every day.

Jim Iyke says that he won't always be available but he will move mountains for his friends, if need be
The actor explained what his ideal friendship looks like during his guest appearance on the King of Talks podcast, hosted by Teju Babyface.

Iyke said, "I don't hang around emotions, we don't have time for it and that's why I can't be friends with everybody. I need someone who won't be hung up on my last act. I'm too transitional for it. My propensity for growth is that alacrity that you can keep up with. Who I was yesterday is different from where I am today."

Iyke stated that the kind of friend that he needs is the type of person who won't get upset if he doesn't reach out for weeks on end.

He explained, "I need someone that I won't call for 10 weeks and he's not in his feelings. There was a time when I didn't call my friend for four weeks and he didn't call me too, we didn't have to. But when we call it's value. I don't want the type of friend that I will be in your life every day, it's never going to work because I would never show up at your kid's birthday, you would find me wanting at your anniversary."

He also clarified that even though he won't always be available to his friends, if they need him he would be there.

"When you have certain issues I may not be the one to reach but I tell you, when you call me and I sense that you need me I will move every mountain. So you decide the kind of friend you want," he concluded.

See the full interview below:

Ibukunoluwa Daramola Ibukunoluwa Daramola Ibukunoluwa Daramola is a Celebrity Reporter at Pulse Nigeria. She is a social media savvy journalist who has a flair for writing and keeping up with celebrities.

