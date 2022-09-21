RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Jim Iyke is now a red cap chief

Odion Okonofua

The chieftaincy title coronation event took place in Ghana.

Nollywood actor Jim Iyke has been conferred with a chieftaincy title.
Nollywood actor Jim Iyke has been conferred with a chieftaincy title.

Recommended articles

The movie star was conferred with the title "OHADIKE 1 OF NDIGBO" by HRH Dr AMB. Chuwudi J Ihenetu, Ezi Ndibgo Ghana.

The chieftaincy title was conferred on the actor on the occasion of the 10th Yam Festival, which took place on Sunday, September 18, 2022.

Nollywood actor Jim Iyke has been conferred with a chieftaincy title.
Nollywood actor Jim Iyke has been conferred with a chieftaincy title. Pulse Nigeria

According to HRH Dr AMB. Chuwudi J Ihenetu, the actor was recognised for his tremendous achievements and contributions to the African entertainment industry and Igbo people.

Nollywood actor Jim Iyke has been conferred with a chieftaincy title.
Nollywood actor Jim Iyke has been conferred with a chieftaincy title. Pulse Nigeria

Iyke joins the list of Nigerian celebrities who have been conferred with chieftaincy titles.

In 2018, several Nigerian celebrities including music star D'banj, and reality TV star, Teddy A were conferred with chieftaincy titles.

Teddy A was conferred with the chieftaincy title of Asojuomo of Iyere Owo by the Kabiyesi Oliyere of Iyere Owo.

Nollywood actor Alexx Ekubo [Instagram/AlexxEkubo]
Nollywood actor Alexx Ekubo [Instagram/AlexxEkubo] Pulse Nigeria

While D'banj was conferred with the title of 'Enyi Ka Nwanne' of Amuzi Obowol Autonomous Community in Imo State.

Other celebrities who have become red cap chiefs include media personality Noble Igwe and Nollywood actor, Alexx Ekubo.

Nigeria music star, Oyebanjo Dapo Daniel also known as D'banj [Instagram/IamBangaLee]
Nigeria music star, Oyebanjo Dapo Daniel also known as D'banj [Instagram/IamBangaLee] Pulse Nigeria

Ekubo was conferred with the title 'Ikuku Of Amumara Town, Mbaise, by Eze Umara 3 of Amumara Town, Mbaise kingdom.

Odion Okonofua Odion Okonofua Odion E. Okonofua is a Senior Entertainment reporter at Pulse. Odion is a passionate writer who stalks celebrities all day. He hopes to own a radio station some day if Arsenal FC doesn't give him a heart attack before then.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

' I'm glad to be at the forefront pushing the culture,' Fireboy says on international success

' I'm glad to be at the forefront pushing the culture,' Fireboy says on international success

Tems, Burna Boy, and Rema continue run on Billboard Hot 100

Tems, Burna Boy, and Rema continue run on Billboard Hot 100

Jim Iyke is now a red cap chief

Jim Iyke is now a red cap chief

Waje & Tems excite fans with potential collaboration

Waje & Tems excite fans with potential collaboration

BBNaija 7: Chichi & Bella butt heads over wager task

BBNaija 7: Chichi & Bella butt heads over wager task

A list of the records set by Asake's debut album 'Mr. Money With the Vibe'

A list of the records set by Asake's debut album 'Mr. Money With the Vibe'

Black Sherif returns with new single, ‘Soja’ on Thursday

Black Sherif returns with new single, ‘Soja’ on Thursday

BBNaija 7: You guys didn't vote for me, now I'm out! - Chomzy reacts to eviction

BBNaija 7: You guys didn't vote for me, now I'm out! - Chomzy reacts to eviction

Adam Levine denies affair with Sumner Stroh, but admits he ‘crossed the line’

Adam Levine denies affair with Sumner Stroh, but admits he ‘crossed the line’

Get our Top Stories delivered to your inbox
Privacy Policy & Terms of service.

Welcome to the Pulse Community! We will now be sending you a daily newsletter on news, entertainment and more. Also join us across all of our other channels - we love to be connected!

Trending

Nollywood actress Halima Abubakar and popular pastor Apostle Johnson Suleman [Instagram/HalimaAbubakar] [Instagram/ApostleJohnsonSuleman]

'I dated him because he said he was separated' - Halima Abubakar opens up on relationship with Apostle Johnson Suleman

Reality TV stars Liquorose and Emmanuel [Instagram/Liquorose] [Instagram/EmmanuelUmohJr]

BBNaija's Liquorose walks out of talent show after comedian mocked her failed relationship with Emmanuel

Diamond The Body

Diamond The Body; shock as the rapper reveals she has slept with over 2000 people (WATCH)

May and Yul Edochie with Judy Austin Moghalu [Instagram/YulEdochie] [Instagram/JudyMoghalu]

Yul Edochie and 2nd wife celebrates 1st wife on her birthday