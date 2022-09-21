Jim Iyke is now a red cap chief

The movie star was conferred with the title "OHADIKE 1 OF NDIGBO" by HRH Dr AMB. Chuwudi J Ihenetu, Ezi Ndibgo Ghana.

The chieftaincy title was conferred on the actor on the occasion of the 10th Yam Festival, which took place on Sunday, September 18, 2022.

According to HRH Dr AMB. Chuwudi J Ihenetu, the actor was recognised for his tremendous achievements and contributions to the African entertainment industry and Igbo people.

Iyke joins the list of Nigerian celebrities who have been conferred with chieftaincy titles.

In 2018, several Nigerian celebrities including music star D'banj, and reality TV star, Teddy A were conferred with chieftaincy titles.

Teddy A was conferred with the chieftaincy title of Asojuomo of Iyere Owo by the Kabiyesi Oliyere of Iyere Owo.

While D'banj was conferred with the title of 'Enyi Ka Nwanne' of Amuzi Obowol Autonomous Community in Imo State.

Other celebrities who have become red cap chiefs include media personality Noble Igwe and Nollywood actor, Alexx Ekubo.

