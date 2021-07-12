Jim Iyke explains why he was badly behaved during the early days of his career

According to the movie star in a recent interview with Sunday Scoop, this bad reputation was because he wasn't school on how to handle fame.

"At first, don’t forget we were not schooled about what to expect as regards being famous and handling fame. We did not understand what it meant. We did a little bit too much that earned us a bad reputation," he said.

"I could not conduct myself with the best decorum in those days. As one gets older, one understands oneself, one’s pattern, the people around one, and the responsibility that has been entrusted unto one. It is no small gift to influence people. One owes the world a certain responsibility whether one likes it or not."

"We refused our responsibility along the way but once one embraces it, things would become easy. That is what I do these days. It is about my businesses, family, and mental health."

The actor also revealed that he is now in a relationship. However, he said his partner is a very quiet, conservative and highly intelligent person.