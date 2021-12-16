Jennifer Lopez is ‘pissed’ about Ben Affleck dissing Jennifer Garner

In a recent interview on “The Howard Stern Show,” the actor pinned his past alcohol addiction to his ex-wife.

"Part of why I started drinking was because I was trapped. was like, ‘I can’t leave because of my kids, but I’m not happy, what do I do?’ And what I did was drank a bottle of Scotch and fell asleep on the couch, which turned out not to be the solution,'' he said.

According to PageSix, that interview did not sit well with Jlo.

"She is pissed. She is getting pulled into this because she is dating him. She doesn’t want to be dragged into this," the source to PageSix.

The source added, “She has met Jennifer Garner. She is trying to get to know her and Ben’s kids.” The source said of Affleck, “It’s reckless and cavalier of him."