Jada Pollock recounts how she met Wizkid, says it's unfair to call her his '3rd baby mama'

Odion Okonofua

Pollock and Wizkid's relationship went public in 2017 after they welcomed a son.

Wizkid and Jada Pollock
Wizkid and Jada Pollock

Nigerian music star Wizkid's manager and baby mama, Jada Pollock has recounted how she met the singer.

She made this known while answering questions from fans on Twitter.

"How did you meet Big wiz?" a fan asked.

twitter.com

She went to recount how they met during Chris Brown's tour which branched to Africa.

twitter.com

"I was managing Chris Brown at the time & we was on tour. We had an African leg to the tour and Lagos was one of the Territories we had a show. Wiz came out on Chris’ show & the rest is history," she said.

The mother of one also expressed how disappointing it is when people address her as 'Wizkid's baby mama' without recognising all her hard work before they met.

twitter.com

"I think about this…It’s so degrading & discriminating when I’m referred to as Wizkid’s 3rd baby mother before addressing me professionally by my name. The credit of my Journey/experience is so underrated. The sad thing is, it’s our own blogs that don’t heighten & uplift each other," she tweeted.

Wizkid and Pollock's relationships first became public in 2017 after they welcomed their son.

Wizkid and baby mama, Jada Pollock with the birthday celebrant, Zion
Wizkid and baby mama, Jada Pollock with the birthday celebrant, Zion ece-auto-gen

Pollock is an entertainment veteran also known as Jada Styles. She’s the head of her consulting business firm.

She is responsible for the branding of many affluent and prominent football players for the U.K. The Daily Star and West London Living once referred to her as a highly acclaimed image guru.

Odion Okonofua Odion Okonofua

Jada Pollock recounts how she met Wizkid, says it's unfair to call her his '3rd baby mama'

