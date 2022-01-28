Jada Pollock recounts how she met Wizkid, says it's unfair to call her his '3rd baby mama'

She made this known while answering questions from fans on Twitter.

"How did you meet Big wiz?" a fan asked.

She went to recount how they met during Chris Brown's tour which branched to Africa.

"I was managing Chris Brown at the time & we was on tour. We had an African leg to the tour and Lagos was one of the Territories we had a show. Wiz came out on Chris’ show & the rest is history," she said.

The mother of one also expressed how disappointing it is when people address her as 'Wizkid's baby mama' without recognising all her hard work before they met.

"I think about this…It’s so degrading & discriminating when I’m referred to as Wizkid’s 3rd baby mother before addressing me professionally by my name. The credit of my Journey/experience is so underrated. The sad thing is, it’s our own blogs that don’t heighten & uplift each other," she tweeted.

Wizkid and Pollock's relationships first became public in 2017 after they welcomed their son.

Pollock is an entertainment veteran also known as Jada Styles. She’s the head of her consulting business firm.