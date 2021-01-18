Nollywood actress Iyabo Ojo has addressed women who come to her DM to ask for advise about their abusive relationships and marriages.

Ojo made this known via her Instagram page on Sunday, January 18, 2021.

The movie star said she is not in the position to advice anyone on how to leave a bad marriage or an abusive relationship, as the person involved has to take the decision when they are fed up.

"If you are going through so much pain in your marriage/ relationship and you are fed up, you don’t need nobody to tell you what to do. Ask yourself what you want, and quit!" she said.

She further advised women to put themselves first and take risks, because they can only give out love when they are emotionally and mentally stable.