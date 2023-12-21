ADVERTISEMENT
Iyabo Ojo reflects as she celebrates her 46th birthday

Ibukunoluwa Daramola

Her fans and other celebrities have sent in their birthday wishes.

Iyabo Ojo celebrates her 46th birthday


Taking to her Instagram, the actress expressed her profound gratitude for her life and progress so far. She highlighted the important lessons she learned overtime, emphasising on keeping her head in the game and staying focused on her goals.

Her caption read in part, "Today ends 45, and I'm looking back to all I have achieved, no losses. i will say, indeed, I'm blessed. Thank you, Lord. I'm not perfect, but in my imperfection, i have learnt never to give up on my beliefs and to always stand and fight for what i believe in no matter the amount of backlash that may come, i have also learnt to stay focus during my storm, not allowing the noisy and distractions pull me down. Most importantly, I have learnt that in your lowest never fall of guide, be prepared, expect the unexpected bcos your frenemies and hidden enemies will always use that moment to come for you, guide your emotions and be ready."

Ojo also had a message for her haters and critics, letting them know that she would continue to be herself and would not be changing for anyone.

"To my haters, I'm going to keep being a voice, so guide your heart against heart attack. I will never change anything about me or my activistism. God created me this way, and i love all of me and all of me. To everyone who has been supportive and a blessing to me, i say thank you," she continued.

In celebration of her birthday, Ojo's fans and fellow celebrities flooded her comment section with prayers and well wishes on her special day.

Influencer Enioluwa sending his goodwill to Iyabo

Entrepreneur Chioma Goodhair said, " Happy birthday to the love of my life! I’m so glad we get to be in each others corner. You’re an amazing soul and everyone who has experienced you can attest to this. I pray this year is everything you wish for it to be and more. I wish you continued success, good health, Gods protection and guidance. I love you lots and can’t wait to celebrate you when you’re back."

More wishes from Iyabo Ojo's comment section

Ibukunoluwa Daramola

