Iyabo Ojo calls on Tinubu to call off use of teargas on peaceful protesters

Ibukunoluwa Daramola

She emphasises that a peaceful protest is the right of the people.

Iyabo Ojo celebrates her 46th birthday [instagram/IyaboOjoofpriss]

Following the start of the #endbadgovernment movements across the federation on August 1, 2024, there have been reports of clashes between the police and local miscreants in multiple states, including Abuja, Lagos, Kano, Borno and other states.

In Abuja, a handful of protesters were teargassed by police at Eagles Square despite the approval for the protest to take place at Moshood Abiola National Stadium. According to The Nation, police attempted to disperse the protesters by firing tear gas canisters into the air. Despite this, the determined protesters continued to march onward.

Protesters at the Lekki tollgate in Lagos State were also dispersed using tear gas canisters. The reports of the use of tear gas sparked reactions and general outrage from individuals across social media.

Actress Iyabo Ojo took to Instagram on August 1, 2024, to condemn the very act. In a series of posts showing the violence that erupted, she called on President Tinubu and the police to allow the protesters to move peacefully.

She wrote in one post, "Why are they throwing teargas? 🤷‍♀️@nigeriapoliceforce #peacefulprotest is their right.

"@officialasiwajubat, please, sir, kindly speak to your men to caution their men. Allow a peaceful protest. Thank you. #peacefulprotest is their right," she wrote, beckoning on President Tinubu.

She said in another post, "But why?It's a #peacefulprotest for God sake & it's their right."

Ibukunoluwa Daramola Ibukunoluwa Daramola Ibukunoluwa Daramola is a Celebrity Reporter at Pulse Nigeria. She is a social media savvy journalist who has a flair for writing.

Iyabo Ojo calls on Tinubu to call off use of teargas on peaceful protesters

