ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

IWD: Mercy Johnson spends special day with nurses

Babatunde Lawal

Mercy Johnson Okojie, a well-known actress, joined several nurses in a rural region to commemorate International Women's Day.

Mercy Johnson Okojie
Mercy Johnson Okojie

She participated in the commemoration of the day designated as a focal point in the campaign for women's rights, raising attention to problems like gender equality, reproductive rights, and violence and abuse against women, together with millions of other women all around the world.

Recommended articles

She uploaded a video of her visit to a hospital, where she was greeted warmly by a number of nurses who surrounded her. The young women were beaming as they talked to the mother of four, laughed together, and posed for a few photos.

She emphasised the value of nurses in the community. She captioned the video, “We are women….A Woman Full circle and within us is the power to create, nurture and transform…. Happy International Women’s Day….”

ADVERTISEMENT
Babatunde Lawal Babatunde Lawal Babátúndé Lawal is a Celebrity Reporter at Pulse. A director and writer who works in a variety of mediums, including theatre, film, and social media. When he is not trying to beat deadlines, he is either seeing a movie or watching a Chelsea F.C match.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

IWD: Mercy Johnson spends special day with nurses

IWD: Mercy Johnson spends special day with nurses

'I am an Igbo man married to a Yoruba woman' - Peter Okoye notes as he shuns tribalism

'I am an Igbo man married to a Yoruba woman' - Peter Okoye notes as he shuns tribalism

'They just don't want to die feeling helpless' - Simi, on why people japa

'They just don't want to die feeling helpless' - Simi, on why people japa

BBTitans: 'I really miss him' - Khosi lets it all out to Justin

BBTitans: 'I really miss him' - Khosi lets it all out to Justin

BBTitans: Female housemates laud Ipeleng's leadership style

BBTitans: Female housemates laud Ipeleng's leadership style

International Women's Day: 5 Nigerian female celebrities championing women’s rights

International Women's Day: 5 Nigerian female celebrities championing women’s rights

IWD: 7 young women tell us about the Nigerian female celebrities they look up to and why

IWD: 7 young women tell us about the Nigerian female celebrities they look up to and why

3 Nigerian celebrities who are married to politicians

3 Nigerian celebrities who are married to politicians

'God don't let me see what will make me leave smoking' - Naira Marley prays, fans react

'God don't let me see what will make me leave smoking' - Naira Marley prays, fans react

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

King Nasri offers to help Shugatiti reach orgasm after her cry that no man satisfies her

King Nasir offers to help Shugatiti reach orgasm after her cry that no man satisfies her

King Nasir and Shugatiti

‘Don’t try and die oo’ - Shugatiti dares King Nasir on orgasm comment

Kwam 1 rejects kiss from wife in public, netizens weigh in

Kwam 1 rejects kiss from wife in public, social media users weigh in

5 Nigerian celebrities who found love outside their tribe

5 Nigerian celebrities who found love outside their tribe