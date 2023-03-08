She participated in the commemoration of the day designated as a focal point in the campaign for women's rights, raising attention to problems like gender equality, reproductive rights, and violence and abuse against women, together with millions of other women all around the world.
IWD: Mercy Johnson spends special day with nurses
Mercy Johnson Okojie, a well-known actress, joined several nurses in a rural region to commemorate International Women's Day.
She uploaded a video of her visit to a hospital, where she was greeted warmly by a number of nurses who surrounded her. The young women were beaming as they talked to the mother of four, laughed together, and posed for a few photos.
She emphasised the value of nurses in the community. She captioned the video, “We are women….A Woman Full circle and within us is the power to create, nurture and transform…. Happy International Women’s Day….”
