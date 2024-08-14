ADVERTISEMENT
I've not shot Nollywood films because Nigerians don't support Ghanaians - McBrown

Selorm Tali

Veteran actress and media personality Nana Ama McBrown has shared her reasons for never appearing in a Nigerian movie and why she has no plans to do so.

Nana Ama Mcbrown is our most fashionable celebrity for March

The superstar Ghanaian actress expressed that the Nigerian entertainment industry has shown little interest in supporting Ghanaian creatives.

She cited an example from the ongoing Big Brother Nigeria reality show to emphasise her point. According to her, a Sarkodie song was briefly played during the show but quickly switched off once it was recognised as a track by a Ghanaian artist.

"I'm not usually one to watch TV, but my relatives convinced me to subscribe to DSTV. There was a particular program I wanted them to see for Maxy, but I noticed they had switched over to Big Brother," she explained.

She continued, "During a weekend party on the show, I heard the DJ play a Sarkodie song. But within less than a minute, the DJ quickly changed the track when they realized it was by a Ghanaian artist. That’s why I’ve never acted in Nigerian movies—they don’t support us."

Entertainment pundit and artist manager Kwesi Ernest, who joined the discussion, firmly agreed with Nana Ama McBrown, reinforcing their collective stance that Nigerians tend to prioritize promoting content created by their own talent.

You can watch the full discussion in the video below and share your thoughts.

Selorm Tali Selorm Tali A professionally trained sociopolitical Talkative (Analyst), ruthlessly sharing my thoughts about everyone famous for pop culture. Topics on Religion, Politics and Entertainment suck my pen’s ink most.

