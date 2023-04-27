Israel DMW denies alleged homophobic speech against influencer, Enioluwa

Reports claimed that he had gone on a homophobic tirade against Enioluwa on his WhatsApp status, accusing him of being gay and asserting that 30BG (Davido's group) does not support homosexuality.

He was also alleged to have said, the influencer and content creator is into rubbish, and his supporters would claim that it’s content.

"We are not in support of gay, God forbid bad thing. They are into rubbish, and their useless supporters would say it’s content," the WhatsApp status read.

Isreal posted on his Instagram stories to set the record straight about the reports. He explained that he did not write the post and that it was, in fact, written by people pretending to be him.

He wrote, "The write-up was never from me. It is purely a manufactured fake account from impersonators. Thanks, everyone. Never from me at all. I have no such account. Thanks, everyone."

