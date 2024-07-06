Is that a good example? - Burna Boy shades Davido's marriage to Chioma

Davido got hitched to his longtime lover, Chioma, in a glamorous traditional wedding held in Lagos on Tuesday, June 25, 2024.

The couple has since departed the country for their honeymoon.

However, a fresh child custody controversy between the singer and Sophia Momodu, the mother of his first child, seemed to have thrown a monkey wrench in the honeymoon.

ADVERTISEMENT

Appearing in court in a custody suit filed against her on Friday, July 5, 2024, Momodu highlighted six reasons why the artist should not be granted custody of their daughter.

Among other reasons, Momodu referenced the fact that Davido and Chioma's child, Ifeanyi, died in rather unfortunate and questionable circumstances in his house as the reason for the judge to turn down the request.

Responding in a series of emotion-laden social media posts, the Afrobeats singer called out Sophia for always weaponising the death of his child against him.

“Your constantly bringing up the death of my child at any point u can to just remind us of this tragedy that haunts us everyday of our lives .. Imade will grow up to see I fought for her .. as for now u can have her .. P.S she won’t be a child forever .. enjoy ❤️ Imade Aurora Adeleke ! Your father loves you!,” the artist wrote on X.

Pulse Nigeria

ADVERTISEMENT

Dammy Krane comes for Davido

However, Davido's reaction seemed to trigger his estranged colleague, Dammy Krane, who resorted to mocking the self-styled OBO.

Krane said Adeleke now knows the pain his late friend, Tagbo's mother felt when his son, whom he accused Davido of contributing to his death, died.

“i’m boldly saying @davido has hand in Tagbo’s death. If im lying they should sue me, make everything cast for court. I ready help am spread all hin dirty linen for public,” Dammy Krane posted on X.

Pulse Nigeria

ADVERTISEMENT

Burna Boy scolds Dammy Krane for mocking Davido

Weighing in on the matter, Burna Boy asked Krane to pull down the post.

“Bro. WTF are you doing?? Take this down now !! Make me and u no get problem abeg . No be like this we dey handle differences,” he wrote under the comment section of the artist's post.

However, the Grammy-winning artist went on his X account minutes later to state that “‘Odogwu too wise’ who no hear go feel.”

Meanwhile, a netizen, who commented on the post, warned the artist about his plan to stay single despite recently celebrating his 33rd birthday.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Burna Boy, you should start planning for your future by getting married and starting a family. OBO has already set an example. You’re over 33 now, and you need to understand that you’re not getting any younger,” the user wrote.

Responding in pidgin, Burna Boy wrote: “Baba make I just dey as I dey abeg, u nor see wetin him dey face like dis?”

“You can’t even answer a question like a reasonable person. LOL. Just big head and plenty beards,” another user commented, to which the singer responded, “Ok. But between me and you, Shey na betta example the guy use?”

But, when another user followed up by asking the singer, “Adekunle Gold na better example?” he said, “Ehen! Na wetin we dey pray for be that bros.”