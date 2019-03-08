We know how celebrities like to be in the news just to trend but we don't think anyone would want to joke with getting married like the post, Khloe shared on her page about getting married to K.Brule.

The reality TV star took to her Instagram page on Friday, March 8, 2019, where she shared photos from her alleged private wedding to K.Brule and also revealed that they are expecting a baby together. She went on to thank her former housemates for supporting K. Brule and herself. She kind of got us all guessing when she ends the post with the idea that she just might be lying.

"We tried to make it a secret for a year now but God has his own way of exposing people ... I couldn’t have asked for a better half than you my king ... signing that paper with you a month ago to be with you forever is the best thing. I thought I was broken but you gave me life ...And today after seeing the scan of that lil pumpkin inside of me I can’t hold this joy any longer.

"Thanks to @antolecky for being there through all the trying times, thanks to all Bbn family for constant support. My life is a story and this is a chapter that binds other chapters Being MRS BRÛLÉ is perfect. Thanks for all baby @k.brule ❤️❤️❤️❤️ And pls media stop attaching me to any man “ I was just using it as an excuse to keep my relationship private “ Meet The BRULEWHAT IF I LIED? Lmao #prank#jokesonme," she wrote.

So guys, what do you think? Is she really married to K.Brule or this is just another publicity stunt in anticipation for an upcoming project? Trust us to keep you updated as this story develops.

Other reality TV stars that have tied the knot

If this actually is true then this will be the second time two Nigerian reality stars will be getting married. We still haven't forgotten Kelvin Chuwang Pam of Big Brother Africa Season 4 who not only won in 2009 but also got married to fellow housemate, Elizabeth Gupta.