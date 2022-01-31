RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Instagram comedian Isbae U finally breaks silence over s*x for role allegation

Authors:

Odion Okonofua

The skit maker says he is heartbroken and weak.

Popular Instagram comedian Adebayo Ridwan popularly known as Isbea U [Instagram/IsBeaU]
Popular Instagram comedian Adebayo Ridwan popularly known as Isbea U [Instagram/IsBeaU]

Popular Instagram comedian Adebayo Ridwan popularly known as Isbae U, has broken his silence over the sex for role allegation levelled against him.

Recommended articles

According to the IG skit maker in a video shared via his Instagram page on Monday, January 31, 2022, even though he is heartbroken, he is taking full responsibility for everything that has happened.

"I am here because of those that love me and I have let down. I have received all the stones thrown at me. I am human. I'm not here to blame anyone for what's happening, anyone but myself," he said.

www.instagram.com

"I am going to say one or two things, I have been heartbroken and weak."

He went on to say he would love to move past the allegation levelled against and continue making skits for his fans.

Isbae U recently came under fire for allegedly demanding sex from ladies before featuring them in his skits.

www.instagram.com

The IG comedian is one of the most popular skit makers on social media.

He kicked off his career in the entertainment industry in 2017 with his skits and comic videos.

He had his education at Igbogbi Secondary School and bagged a National Diploma from Yaba College of Technology.

Authors:

Odion Okonofua Odion Okonofua

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

“Get Up with Kameko Tarnez

“Get Up” with Kameko Tarnez

Buju set to drop another project on his birthday

Buju set to drop another project on his birthday

Papisnoop’s title is apt on ‘Versatile’ [Pulse EP Review]

Papisnoop’s title is apt on ‘Versatile’ [Pulse EP Review]

Instagram comedian Isbae U finally breaks silence over s*x for role allegation

Instagram comedian Isbae U finally breaks silence over s*x for role allegation

Bella Shmurda responds after LASU pleaded with him to return to school

Bella Shmurda responds after LASU pleaded with him to return to school

Nick Cannon reportedly expecting 8th child

Nick Cannon reportedly expecting 8th child

Mercy Aigbe's husband's estranged wife says he is free to marry anybody

Mercy Aigbe's husband's estranged wife says he is free to marry anybody

Davido spotted with estranged fiancee Chioma at family gathering

Davido spotted with estranged fiancee Chioma at family gathering

I suffered 3 miscarriages, an*l ble*ding before having our second child - AY's wife

I suffered 3 miscarriages, an*l ble*ding before having our second child - AY's wife

Trending

Flashy cars, cash, tears and more as Fada Dickson, Tracey Boakye and others console Afia Schwarzenegger

Flashy cars, cash, tears and more as Fada Dickson, Tracey Boakye and others console Afia Schwarzenegger

Sammie Okposo impregnates American based woman, apologises to family over infidelity

Nigerian gospel singer Sammie Okposo [SammieOkposo]

Sammie Okposo takes down apology post to wife amid cheating scandal

Nigerian gospel singer Sammie Okposo [Agnesisblog]

Social media 'shakes' as Archipalgo reveals the job he does in America (WATCH)

Archipalago