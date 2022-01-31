Instagram comedian Isbae U finally breaks silence over s*x for role allegation

According to the IG skit maker in a video shared via his Instagram page on Monday, January 31, 2022, even though he is heartbroken, he is taking full responsibility for everything that has happened.

"I am here because of those that love me and I have let down. I have received all the stones thrown at me. I am human. I'm not here to blame anyone for what's happening, anyone but myself," he said.

"I am going to say one or two things, I have been heartbroken and weak."

He went on to say he would love to move past the allegation levelled against and continue making skits for his fans.

Isbae U recently came under fire for allegedly demanding sex from ladies before featuring them in his skits.

The IG comedian is one of the most popular skit makers on social media.

He kicked off his career in the entertainment industry in 2017 with his skits and comic videos.