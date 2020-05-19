One 'Best Friend Forever' relationships that we've come to love in recent times is that of Davido's daughter, Imade, and Tiwa Savage's son, Jamil.

Over the last year or two, these two celebrity kids have become not just friends but buddies who hang around together all the time.

Recently they caused a stir online with their #FruitSnackChallenge video which we must say is one of the cutest things you'd watch on social media.

Our new favourite celebrity kids have few things in common that we would love to share with you guys.

1. They are both Yorubas

Imade Adeleke [Instagram/RealImadeAdeleke]

Imade Adeleke is Davido's first child and we all know that the Adelekes are a very prominent family from Ede in Osun state. However, Imade is named after her paternal grandmother who hails from Edo state.

Jamil Balogun [Instagram/TiwaSavage]

While Jamil is Tiwa Savage's first and only child with former husband, Tunji 'Tee Billz' Balogun.

2. Their parents are superstars

Imade and Jamil's parents can be described as the biggest music stars in Nigeria. Tiwa Savage has in the last decade continued to succeed career-wise, with several hit songs and albums to her credit.

On the other hand, Imade's dad, Davido is probably the biggest celebrity in Nigeria. He has become famous for releasing hit songs and albums, back to back. He is also the most followed Nigerian celebrity on Instagram.

3. They are age mates

Imade was born on May 14, 2015, while Jamil was born on July 22, 2015. [Instagram/RealImadeAdeleke]

Just so you know, Imade and Jamil are not just BFFs but also age mates. Imade was born on May 14, 2015, while Jamil was born on July 22, 2015.

4. They are karate buddies

It is only normal for best friends to pick up similar habits and hobbies. Imade and Jamil appear to like the same kind of sports.

Imade and her karate buddy, Jamil [Instagram/RealImadeAdeleke]

Even though it isn't one of the most popular sports in Nigeria, these cute kids have a soft spot for Karate.

5. They attend the same school

It appears that the Adelekes and Baloguns' relationship might have grown stronger because of the school they attend. Both kids have been spotted together during school plays, foreign languages classes and even end of year parties.