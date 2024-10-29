I'm not a diva and I'm not savage either - Tiwa Savage

During her recent interview on the Beat 99.9FM, the singer clarified that, despite her stage name, she is far from being a savage snd is in fact, a lover girl.

"I'm definitely a lover girl," she clarified.

"A lot of the time, when people meet me in person they think I'm a savage or a diva because of my name, and I'm the complete opposite. t's so bad that when I'm angry, my team members are here and can attest, my pitch gets even higher and they'd just be like alright and okay. It doesn't phase them," the singer added.

She went on the state that one thing she is indeed savage about is her work, stressing that her job puts her in automatic beast mode.

She explained, "I think i'm a beast when it comes to my work, I tend to not take no for an answer and I can call you a million times till the work is done. I could wake up at 6am to pester you on why it's not done or until you give me a reason. If not I'd find another way to get it done. I think when it comes to work, that's where the savagery comes in. In my personal life and friends ,I'm a softie."

Tiwa savage described her current phase of life as her 'Pheonix era,' staying the beginning of a new phase for her borne from the ashes of her last.

She explained, "I'm currently in my phoenix era, I've got the tattoo on my neck. She's gone though the fire and is just getting out. It's a rebirth and I'm coming out stronger in terms of love, heartbreaks. I'm a point in life where I'm able to set boundaries and be able to enjoy my hard work. This is the rebirth of tiwa savage."

See the full interview below: