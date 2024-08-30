ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

I’m healing from the stitches of the failed kidney transplant - TG Omori

He reveals he has been battling with his kidney for over a year now.

TG Omori has been to the operating theatre 3 times
TG Omori has been to the operating theatre 3 times

Recommended articles

On August 30, 2024, TG Omori took to the X microblogging platform to express his gratitude and provide insight into his ongoing recovery process.

He wrote, "Up and grateful, o Lord. (Sadly, I can’t backflip.) Thank you all for the prayers and well wishes, I’m healing now from the stitches of the failed one, I’ll continue the fight, been on it for past year or two and I can’t back down now. Love y’all so much. Can’t wait to make new, crowded music videos for y’all."

ADVERTISEMENT

This post comes after a series of updates from the producer following his announcement that he received his brother's kidney the day this August.

In another post, he then revealed that he had undergone a failed kidney transplant, asking his fans to pray for him.

He wrote, "One year after my kidney crashed, I just had a failed transplant at St. Nicolas Lagos. Pray for me."

On August 28, 2024, the director, who quit smoking in April 2024, took to Instagram to post a picture of himself in the hospital bed with an oxygen mask, and his caption read, "Will be up soon. I promise!"

ADVERTISEMENT

Fans, followers and celebrities promptly flooded the comment section with well wishes, prayers, and goodwill, wishing the director a speedy recovery. Davido commented, "You're up already! IJN," Fireboy DML also commented, saying, "Yes! God is with you, soldier."

Singer Teni wrote, "Love you mahn! UP ALREADY IJN."

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Enjoy the weekend with these 5 films

Enjoy the weekend with these 5 films

It was peer pressure - BBNaija's Mercy Eke reveals why she got a BBL

It was peer pressure - BBNaija's Mercy Eke reveals why she got a BBL

Tòkunbò, directed by Ramsey Nouah, makes Netflix's top 10 chart in Nigeria

Tòkunbò, directed by Ramsey Nouah, makes Netflix's top 10 chart in Nigeria

‘Nigeria is too small to contain Nollywood’- Toyosi Etim-Effiong

‘Nigeria is too small to contain Nollywood’- Toyosi Etim-Effiong

I’m healing from the stitches of the failed kidney transplant - TG Omori

I’m healing from the stitches of the failed kidney transplant - TG Omori

Music legend Onyeka Onwenu to be buried today

Music legend Onyeka Onwenu to be buried today

What I meant when I said Chinwe is not my spec - BBNaija's Zion

What I meant when I said Chinwe is not my spec - BBNaija's Zion

Dammy Krane apologises to Nigerians after release from prison

Dammy Krane apologises to Nigerians after release from prison

Tito Da Fire releases 'Carry Go' an extraordinary journey through sound & emotion

Tito Da Fire releases 'Carry Go' an extraordinary journey through sound & emotion

Pulse Sports

Bruno Labbadia: 5 things to know about the new Super Eagles manager who has been sacked nine times

Bruno Labbadia: 5 things to know about the new Super Eagles manager who has been sacked nine times

Osimhen, Boniface missing - Top 10 most educated Nigerian footballers of all time

Osimhen, Boniface missing - Top 10 most educated Nigerian footballers of all time

NFF appoints former Bayern Leverkusen manager as Super Eagles coach

NFF appoints former Bayern Leverkusen manager as Super Eagles coach

Is Noni Madueke still eligible to represent Nigeria’s Super Eagles?

Is Noni Madueke still eligible to represent Nigeria’s Super Eagles?

Mikel deserved it - Chelsea fans back Nicolas Jackson for telling Super Eagles legend to shut up

Mikel deserved it - Chelsea fans back Nicolas Jackson for telling Super Eagles legend to shut up

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

DJ Cuppy reflects on her baptism in Christ [Instagram/Cuppymusic]

DJ Cuppy says dedicating her life to God was the best decision of her life

Lolo says that men are becoming open to botox and facelifts

Nollywood actress Lolo alleges men do body modifications all the time

Yoruba actor, Yemi Solade wants to know what happens to celebrities honorary degree's (LIB)

Yemi Solade questions fate of celebrities flaunting 'absurd' doctorates from Benin

Mariah Carey requests privacy in this time [Youtube/Mariahcarey]

Singer Mariah Carey loses mum, sister on same day