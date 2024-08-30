I’m healing from the stitches of the failed kidney transplant - TG Omori

On August 30, 2024, TG Omori took to the X microblogging platform to express his gratitude and provide insight into his ongoing recovery process.

He wrote, "Up and grateful, o Lord. (Sadly, I can’t backflip.) Thank you all for the prayers and well wishes, I’m healing now from the stitches of the failed one, I’ll continue the fight, been on it for past year or two and I can’t back down now. Love y’all so much. Can’t wait to make new, crowded music videos for y’all."

ADVERTISEMENT

This post comes after a series of updates from the producer following his announcement that he received his brother's kidney the day this August.

In another post, he then revealed that he had undergone a failed kidney transplant, asking his fans to pray for him.

He wrote, "One year after my kidney crashed, I just had a failed transplant at St. Nicolas Lagos. Pray for me."

On August 28, 2024, the director, who quit smoking in April 2024, took to Instagram to post a picture of himself in the hospital bed with an oxygen mask, and his caption read, "Will be up soon. I promise!"

ADVERTISEMENT

Fans, followers and celebrities promptly flooded the comment section with well wishes, prayers, and goodwill, wishing the director a speedy recovery. Davido commented, "You're up already! IJN," Fireboy DML also commented, saying, "Yes! God is with you, soldier."