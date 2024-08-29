I will be up soon - TG Omori assures Nigerians after failed kidney transplant

Omori took to Instagram on August 28, 2024, posting a picture of himself in the hospital bed with an oxygen mask, and his caption read, "Will be up soon. I promise!"

Fans, followers and celebrities promptly flooded the comment section with well wishes, prayers, and goodwill, wishing the director a speedy recovery. Davido commented, "You're up already! IJN," Fireboy DML also commented, saying, "Yes! God is with you, soldier."

Singer Teni wrote, "Love you mahn! UP ALREADY IJN."

Earlier, Omori announced that his only brother gave him a kidney after his own kidney failed months after he quit smoking. He also disclosed that he had gone into the operating theatre three different times.

He also posted, "One year after my kidney crashed, I just had a failed transplant at st Nicolas Lagos. Pray for me."

TG Omori's post sparked a variety of reactions from other X users, with many wishing him well and others highlighting his smoking habit.

A comment read, "Stay strong. God’s healing to you and your brother."

"The biggest sacrifices are from families, especially brothers. Quick recovery, bruh," another person said, highlighting the importance of family.

