Ify's Kitchen opens up about her 9-year struggle with infertility

Speaking during a recent interview on the Terms and Conditions podcast, the content creator detailed the emotional turmoil of the waiting period for a child.

She explained, "It wasn't the best at all and one thing that really messes with you during the waiting period is you have no idea. It's a different thing if someone comes to you to tell you that you'd give birth after seven or eight years but you have no clue."

Initially, Ify and her husband had planned to take their first year of marriage easy, without focusing on starting a family. However, by the second year, they found themselves questioning what was happening.

"My husband and I planned to just chill for the first year and not try for kids but by the second year we were like, 'Wait a minute, isn't it supposed to be very easy?'" she added.

She recalled how, over time, their worry intensified and the wait took a toll on her mental and emotional health; she even believed that God hated her.

"It was very difficult, second-year people were like it'd happen but by the third year, I didn't know what was happening. It was really really hard and then you'd see people talking about women giving birth after 20 years," said Ify.

She concluded, "I remember seeing a comment somewhere that read, 'Those of you who give birth easily don't know what God has done for you, God loves you.' I was like, 'God really hates me,' and it wasn't directed at me, I wept at work that day and asked God what I had done and why he doesn't love me."

