ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Ify's Kitchen opens up about her 9-year struggle with infertility

Ibukunoluwa Daramola

She now has two children, a boy and a girl.

Ify's Kitchen wants doctors to tell their patients that IVF is not an immediate process. [Instagram/Ifys.kitchen]
Ify's Kitchen wants doctors to tell their patients that IVF is not an immediate process. [Instagram/Ifys.kitchen]

Recommended articles

Speaking during a recent interview on the Terms and Conditions podcast, the content creator detailed the emotional turmoil of the waiting period for a child.

She explained, "It wasn't the best at all and one thing that really messes with you during the waiting period is you have no idea. It's a different thing if someone comes to you to tell you that you'd give birth after seven or eight years but you have no clue."

Initially, Ify and her husband had planned to take their first year of marriage easy, without focusing on starting a family. However, by the second year, they found themselves questioning what was happening.

ADVERTISEMENT

"My husband and I planned to just chill for the first year and not try for kids but by the second year we were like, 'Wait a minute, isn't it supposed to be very easy?'" she added.

She recalled how, over time, their worry intensified and the wait took a toll on her mental and emotional health; she even believed that God hated her.

"It was very difficult, second-year people were like it'd happen but by the third year, I didn't know what was happening. It was really really hard and then you'd see people talking about women giving birth after 20 years," said Ify.

She concluded, "I remember seeing a comment somewhere that read, 'Those of you who give birth easily don't know what God has done for you, God loves you.' I was like, 'God really hates me,' and it wasn't directed at me, I wept at work that day and asked God what I had done and why he doesn't love me."

ADVERTISEMENT

See the full interview below:

Ibukunoluwa Daramola Ibukunoluwa Daramola Ibukunoluwa Daramola is a Celebrity Reporter at Pulse Nigeria. She is a social media savvy journalist who has a flair for writing.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Africa's new global comedy superstar, Kojah Kaze

Africa's new global comedy superstar, Kojah Kaze

BBNaija's Shaun reveals why he does not care about team Doublekay

BBNaija's Shaun reveals why he does not care about team Doublekay

Afrobeats pioneer Sean Dampte to release Album 'Mo Kuti: Afrobeat Fella' on Nov 1

Afrobeats pioneer Sean Dampte to release Album 'Mo Kuti: Afrobeat Fella' on Nov 1

I don't regret my kids but I regret you - Cardi B goes off on Offset

I don't regret my kids but I regret you - Cardi B goes off on Offset

Ify's Kitchen opens up about her 9-year struggle with infertility

Ify's Kitchen opens up about her 9-year struggle with infertility

Olakira and Portable release high-energy hit single 'Partey'

Olakira and Portable release high-energy hit single 'Partey'

Rising star Gimba releases ‘Tingrado’ featuring Olamide, announces debut EP

Rising star Gimba releases ‘Tingrado’ featuring Olamide, announces debut EP

The Therapist wants to reach the summit of global music [Interview]

The Therapist wants to reach the summit of global music [Interview]

‘Farmer’s Bride’ to hit the French markets in 9 countries

‘Farmer’s Bride’ to hit the French markets in 9 countries

Pulse Sports

‘Antonio was right’ - Ex-Roma manager backs Conte, claims Lukaku is not a big game player

‘Antonio was right’ - Ex-Roma manager backs Conte, claims Lukaku is not a big game player

‘He can't score an empty net’ - Fenerbahçe legend slams Mourinho for signing En-Nesyri instead of Osimhen

‘He can't score an empty net’ - Fenerbahçe legend slams Mourinho for signing En-Nesyri instead of Osimhen

'Arsenal have not won Champions League' — Man City star explains key difference between rivalries with Liverpool and Gunners

'Arsenal have not won Champions League' — Man City star explains key difference between rivalries with Liverpool and Gunners

Naija Stars Abroad: Little-known Chinedu, 2 underdogs outshine Super Eagles stars Victor Osimhen and Boniface

Naija Stars Abroad: Little-known Chinedu, 2 underdogs outshine Super Eagles stars Victor Osimhen and Boniface

Okafor denies Chukwueze assist as AC Milan register big victory in Derby della Madonnina

Okafor denies Chukwueze assist as AC Milan register big victory in Derby della Madonnina

Thank you for choosing Nigeria over England — Mikel Obi hails Super Eagles star

Thank you for choosing Nigeria over England — Mikel Obi hails Super Eagles star

'I am a chosen' - New Victor emerges for Super Eagles as Nigerian star steals spotlight in UCL debut with 64-minute show

'I am a chosen' - New Victor emerges for Super Eagles as Nigerian star steals spotlight in UCL debut with 64-minute show

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Nollywood actress Adunni Ade has called Indrive out on social media [Instagram/AdunniAde]

Cab driver threatens to sue Adunni Ade for defamation, actress reacts

Charly Boy says people thought he was gay

Charly Boy reveals how living with gay, transgender people influenced him

Rema dismisses the 'devil worship' speculations [Instagram/heisrema]

Nigerian singer Rema reacts to 'devil worship' claims

Growing up, Nigerian songwriter and singer Charly Boy did not understand his father.

My father thought I was the kid from hell - Charly Boy