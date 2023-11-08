ADVERTISEMENT
I would rather give my husband a kidney than my father - Regina Daniels

Ibukunoluwa Daramola

She made the decision from the standpoint of a mother.

For the sake of her children, Regina Daniels would save her husband over her father [Instagram/Regina Daniels]
For the sake of her children, Regina Daniels would save her husband over her father [Instagram/Regina Daniels]

Daniels was asked the make-believe question on the set of her new movie Switching Places, and without a second thought, she responded noting that she would choose to save her husband over her father for the sake of her children.

The actress stressed that she would rather go through the hurt of being without her own father than her children.

She said, "They say a mother's love can outweigh anything, if I have children with my husband I think it is only right to give my children a future with their father because I love my children. So I will starve myself the joy and privileges of having a father but I will not starve my children. So I can take the pain and let my father go but my children would never suffer that same fate. I will save my children's father."

Daniels has been a mother since 2020 and currently has two children for her husband, politician Ned Nwoko, both of whom were born on the same day two years apart.

Her first son Munir is three years old and her baby boy Khalifa is a year old. Her marriage to Nwoko was indeed very controversial back in 2019, given that she was only 19 years old and her significant other was 59 years old at the time.

Regina Daniels and her two sons [Instagram/Reginadaniels]
Regina Daniels and her two sons [Instagram/Reginadaniels] Pulse Nigeria

However, despite the public scrutiny over the years, Daniels has stressed that her marriage is much sweeter than what the public perceives online, and they have stood the test of time.

Ibukunoluwa Daramola

