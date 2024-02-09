ADVERTISEMENT
I was taking 3 molly pills a day - Timaya opens up about drug addiction

Ibukunoluwa Daramola

He also attributed his sudden weight loss to his drug addiction.

Timaya stresses that he is telling his truth for the sake of the young ones [maj-delz]
In an interview on The Beat 99.9FM, the artiste opened up about his journey to breaking free from addiction, emphasising the toll it took on both his physical and mental health.

"I'm not a saint, I've done drugs," Timaya confessed during the interview, making it clear that he wasn't referring to marijuana. He highlighted the challenges he faced in overcoming this addiction, particularly during the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020.

"It was during COVID 2020, I went to a young guy's house, and everyone was so happy, and I was like 'what's going on, how are you guys happier than me?' Then they told me that it wasn't weed. It was Molly, and I was like 'Molly what is that?' So they brought it out, and even I took it I didn't understand myself, I was so happy," he narrated.

Recounting a pivotal moment, Timaya described attending a gathering where everyone seemed unusually happy. It was then that he discovered the substance known as molly. Intrigued, he said he tried it and found himself captivated by the intense happiness it provided. However, this reliance on substances began to take a toll on his overall well-being.

"Then they told me that it wasn't weed, it was Molly, and I was like 'Molly? What is that?" So they brought it out and after I took it I didn't understand myself. I was so happy. So I wanted to continue feeling like that, and that's how I lost a lot of weight. I wasn't eating; I was just happy," Timaya explained.

He further expressed gratitude to his fans who noticed the changes in his behavior and physique, urging him to stop. Despite their concerns, Timaya said he initially resisted their advice, arguing with those who reached out to him.

"It makes you unsure of yourself. It's an illusion, you know? It's not the real you," Timaya explained. "People used to come to my DMs to tell me. I was taking like 3 pills every day. It was really messing me up."

The singer admitted to taking around three pills daily, leading to a significant weight loss. The consequences of his addiction extended to his professional life, resulting in financial losses, the termination of contracts, and strained relationships with business associates.

"I lost a lot of money, I got kicked out of my jobs and contracts, people I was doing business with didn't want to mess with me anymore," he stated.

Ibukunoluwa Daramola is social media savvy journalist who has a flair for writing and keeping up with celebrities.

