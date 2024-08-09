'I was deeply hurt and shocked' – Yung Miami on ex Diddy's abuse allegations

The rapper, born Caresha Brownlee, discussed the nuances of her time with Diddy, providing insight into how their relationship was built on mutual respect and support, particularly in terms of her career.

Yung Miami described Diddy as more than just a romantic partner; he was also a mentor who believed in her potential beyond music. "I just think that when I met Diddy, he was just a man first," she explained. "He was more into what I wanted to do, and he approached me with a lot of business [ideas]. 'You should do this. I see this in you.' So it was more of that for me. He saw more in me than music."

Regarding the allegations of abuse that have surfaced against Diddy, Yung Miami expressed her deep shock and hurt. "I was deeply hurt and shocked after watching the video," she said, referring to the claims made by Cassie. However, she was quick to clarify that her experience with Diddy was different. "That was not my experience at all," she asserted, emphasising that her relationship with him did not involve any form of abuse or toxic behaviour.

ADVERTISEMENT

Now 30 years old and a mother of two, Yung Miami has grown from her past experiences and established firm boundaries. "Being 30 with two kids, that's something I don't condone or tolerate, something that I grew from," she stated. "That's why I say that wasn't my experience with him because I wouldn't even put up with that [again]."

ALSO READ: Diddy faces 6th sexual assault allegation from former fashion student

Pulse Nigeria

When asked about the end of their relationship, Yung Miami explained that it was simply a matter of timing and circumstances. "Sometimes a relationship runs its course. People break up every day, and with everything that happened, I just needed time alone," she shared, alluding to the complexities that led to their split.

Yung Miami's candid revelations in her People Magazine interview offer a comprehensive look into her personal and professional life, providing a clearer perspective on her relationship with Diddy amidst the backdrop of recent controversies.

ADVERTISEMENT