I spoke against violence and ignorant Nigerians said I'm privileged - Regina Daniels fumes

Ibukunoluwa Daramola

Daniels stresses that she is neither speaking for the government nor to receive love from the public.

Regina Daniels [Instagram/reginadaniels]
Regina Daniels [Instagram/reginadaniels]

On August 7, 2024, the actress took to Instagram, dressed in conservative attire, to address her followers about the escalating unrest, and emphasising her stance against violence.

She started, "Hello everyone, do you see what is happening in the north? See them hoisting the Russian flag; is this what we want? Mind you, if it's in the north, it can get to you. Daniels appeared in conservative attire, underscoring the seriousness of the situation."

Daniels responded to the backlash she received after previously speaking out and addressed accusations that her position was influenced by her privilege, as the wife of a senator.

"I preached against violence and ignorant Nigerians said it's because I'm privileged and opportune. Yes, I am privileged and opportune but that doesn't stop me from understanding that my nannies need to be paid extra. My gateman and cooks need to be catered for because of insecurity," she fumed.

"The point remains that Nigeria cannot be changed by one man. I am not speaking for the government, nor am I speaking for you people to love me, I don't need it. I am just stating the obvious truth. The earlier we realise that this protest is turning into something else, the better for us all," she concluded.

All this comes on the heels of the nationwide protest against bad governance in Nigeria, which began on August 1, 2024, and took a violent turn in some states.

Ibukunoluwa Daramola

