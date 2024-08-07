EndBadGovernance: Journalist attacked, protesters assaulted by thugs in Rivers

Deborah Agbalam, the correspondent, was targeted while attempting to cover the protest.

Witnesses reported that a group of thugs positioned themselves directly opposite the Federal Secretariat on Port Harcourt/Aba express road, where protesters had gathered for the past seven days.

These thugs intimidated and chased away protesters, and before Agbalam's arrival, two protesters had already been beaten while police officers stood by and did nothing.

"Our correspondent was also surrounded and threatened by the thugs, who stated they were there to ensure no protest would take place today," Channels Television reported.

The presence and inaction of over 20 police officers during the incidents raised serious concerns about security and the protection of the right to protest in Rivers State. Eyewitnesses expressed their outrage over the police's passive stance.

Police responds to tragic incident

In response to the incident, Rivers State Police Commissioner Olatunji Disu expressed concern and promised a thorough investigation.

"We will ensure accountability and prevent future occurrences," Disu assured.

He also mentioned his visits to the protest sites, emphasizing that his officers had maintained professionalism and ensured peace and order among the protesters since the protests began.