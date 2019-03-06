Yvonne Jegede opened up on her troubled marriage to Pulse saying she quit the union three months after she got pregnant with her only son.

"We started having issues before the birth of Xavier. I think I was about two to three months pregnant when the issues came. Immediately the issues came, there was never a dull moment, it just kept going up and up and it got worse and it got bad and today here we are," she began.

The actress with a career spanning 16 years said when the issues in her marriage to Abounce, a former rapper and actor, became obvious and irredeemable she moved out of their matrimonial home after a mutual agreement.

"Right now, we are not living together, and we are not living as husband and wife, we are not husband and wife anymore and I would say a mutual agreement to go our separate ways. It didn't work out, it wasn't working out," Jegede said.

However, Jegede said her marriage to Abounce was worth it for the months it lasted. She said the times they shared together as a couple were nice and sweet so she wouldn't trample on those times.

The couple had their court and traditional wedding in 2017.