I low-key feel I make the kind of music she will like - Ayra Starr on Rihanna

Ibukunoluwa Daramola

She also said that she always knew that she would become a superstar.

Ayra Starr [Instagram]
In an interview with the Beat FM, the 21-year-old singer, who met American star, Rihanna at the Authentic Woman Event in London in May 2024, reflected on the encounter.

She said, "The funny thing is before I met Rihanna I was literally just having a conversation with a friend four days before. I was like, 'Do you think Rihanna knows me? Do you think she listens to me?' I low-key feel like I make the kind of music Rihanna will like. I just feel like she would like my music. So when I finally met her she was like 'I'm so happy to see you.' I was like 'Me? okay.' I got to hang out with her and talk and vibe and it was amazing."

Rihanna and Ayra Starr [Instagram/ Ayra Starr]
The singer also confessed that she always dreamt of attaining the success she has achieved today and knew that she would become a superstar.

Tami B, the host asked, "Now you're at this big age, when you look back did you think you would be doing all the things you're doing now at 21?"

Starr responded, "Yes definitely I did. I envisioned it and I feel like I brought it to life because it was my dream and I always imagined myself like this."

She recounted her early days, filled with online searches for tips on singing like her idol, Beyonce. "I used to google how to sing like Beyonce, or how to be a Beyonce, do you understand? So things like that, I just really wanted to be a superstar and now I am," she said.

See the full interview below:

Ibukunoluwa Daramola Ibukunoluwa Daramola Ibukunoluwa Daramola is a Celebrity Reporter at Pulse Nigeria. She is a social media savvy journalist who has a flair for writing and keeping up with celebrities.

