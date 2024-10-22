RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

I like portable because he's crazy like me - Timaya

Ibukunoluwa Daramola

He claims that Gen Z doesn't know how crazy he used to be.

Timaya explains why he likes Portable
During his recent sit-down with Channels Television, Timaya reminisced about the first time he encountered Portable's music and noted the similarities between them. He then asserted that the Zazu singer reminds him of his own wild past in a way.

"That's why I like Portable; the first time he came out, I told 2face about him on the way to Delta State. I said to him, 'Have you heard that guy Portable?' Zazu Zeh. That guy is just like me because I was a crazy guy."

The singer acknowledged that while today's Gen Z audience may see him as 'unproblematic,' they might not realise the wild side of his early career.

These Gen Z's don't know now so sometimes when I talk, some people would be like Timaya is unproblematic. I just look at them like, if only they knew me. They say 'Timaya minds his business' and I say hmm. It's now I have calmed down, I was crazy then. I was really really really crazy I was hot like fire but I think there's growth . At the time it was a strategy for me."

Speaking on a rumour that plagued his early career, Timaya clarified that he never got into trouble with military personnel.

He explained, "The story about me having a negative encounter with military men is untrue. Why would I get involved with them? I'm not trying to shade or disrespect anybody, but in whatever you do, you must apply wisdom or sense. No matter how crazy I was, it was all a strategy, even though I was crazy. I blew in the industry because at the time everyone was singing love songs and I'm from the Niger Delta, so I didn't come as a lover boy."

See the full interview below:

Ibukunoluwa Daramola Ibukunoluwa Daramola Ibukunoluwa Daramola is a Celebrity Reporter at Pulse Nigeria. She is a social media savvy journalist who has a flair for writing.

