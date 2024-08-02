I did not say the stealing was done by protesters - Toke Makinwa reacts to backlash

On August 1, 2024, Makinwa took to X to condemn the looting, saying, "Destroying properties and stealing from your fellow Nigerians who are passing through the same hardship is not right at all. This is very sad."

However, Makinwa's comment drew criticism from some users, including those who accused her of not supporting the #EndBadGovernanceInNigeria movement. Her post then led to a series of heated exchanges between herself and her critics.

An angry X user reacted to her post, saying, "No single #EndBadGovernaceInNigeria tweet since morning but coming here to say this," to which Makinwa replied, "Fuck off!"

"I love Toke Makinwa. I implore you to investigate thoroughly before jumping to conclusions. People are losing their lives and struggling to survive. It's evident that the theft and property damage were orchestrated by the ruling party, aiming to frame the peaceful protesters. #EndBadGovernace," said a concerned X user to Makinwa.

"I did not say the stealing and vandalism was done by protesters; the people who people who have their things stolen are Nigerians too, going through the same hardship. What have they done to deserve this?" she clarified.

Another outraged X user accused the media personality of aligning with the government and claimed that she was paid off.