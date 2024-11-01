I am not an advocate for divorce - May Yul Edochie reacts to backlash from men

During her recent interview with actor and comedian AY Makun on the latest episode of his Glasshouse podcast, the actress sought to clarify a long-standing misconception about herself.

"Some men see me as someone who is misleading their wives," she stated to clear the air.

She explained her stance on family, emphasising that she deeply values marriage as a foundational part of family life.

"I love family and I love marriage, but there is this misconception about marriage that is totally different, but ideally marriage is the basis of family. Without family, there would be no you or me; that's how it used to be," May explained.

The actress debunked the claims, saying, "I am not in any way advocating divorce or separation in any way, not at all. Let me categorically state it here that I am not an advocate for divorce."

This comes a year after she filed for divorce from her ex-husband Yul Edochie, who had taken a second wife. Her suit was on the grounds of adultery, noting that she and Yul got married under the 1970 Marriage Act, which states that neither man nor woman can have more than one wife/husband at a time. She then took both Yul and his new wife, Judy Austin, to court for ₦100 million in damages.

May also reportedly filed for a court order restraining Yul from gaining access to their former matrimonial home. The restraining order was filed on grounds of security and safety concerns, bearing in mind how Yul's behaviour has been 'erratic, irrational, aggressive, and increasingly threatening.'. She claimed that she did this to feel safe and protected for both herself and her children.

During their divorce and after, May faced a barrage of backlash from men and even some women who claimed that she was advocating for divorce.