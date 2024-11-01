RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

I am not an advocate for divorce - May Yul Edochie reacts to backlash from men

Ibukunoluwa Daramola

She stresses that she is not advocating for separation either.

May used to be married to actor Yul Edochie [Instagram/MayYulEdochie]
May used to be married to actor Yul Edochie [Instagram/MayYulEdochie]

Recommended articles

During her recent interview with actor and comedian AY Makun on the latest episode of his Glasshouse podcast, the actress sought to clarify a long-standing misconception about herself.

"Some men see me as someone who is misleading their wives," she stated to clear the air.

She explained her stance on family, emphasising that she deeply values marriage as a foundational part of family life.

ADVERTISEMENT

"I love family and I love marriage, but there is this misconception about marriage that is totally different, but ideally marriage is the basis of family. Without family, there would be no you or me; that's how it used to be," May explained.

The actress debunked the claims, saying, "I am not in any way advocating divorce or separation in any way, not at all. Let me categorically state it here that I am not an advocate for divorce."

This comes a year after she filed for divorce from her ex-husband Yul Edochie, who had taken a second wife. Her suit was on the grounds of adultery, noting that she and Yul got married under the 1970 Marriage Act, which states that neither man nor woman can have more than one wife/husband at a time. She then took both Yul and his new wife, Judy Austin, to court for ₦100 million in damages.

May also reportedly filed for a court order restraining Yul from gaining access to their former matrimonial home. The restraining order was filed on grounds of security and safety concerns, bearing in mind how Yul's behaviour has been 'erratic, irrational, aggressive, and increasingly threatening.'. She claimed that she did this to feel safe and protected for both herself and her children.

ADVERTISEMENT

During their divorce and after, May faced a barrage of backlash from men and even some women who claimed that she was advocating for divorce.

See the full Glasshouse podcast episode below:

Ibukunoluwa Daramola Ibukunoluwa Daramola Ibukunoluwa Daramola is a Celebrity Reporter at Pulse Nigeria. She is a social media savvy journalist who has a flair for writing.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

I am not an advocate for divorce - May Yul Edochie reacts to backlash from men

I am not an advocate for divorce - May Yul Edochie reacts to backlash from men

Shallopopi recruits Olamide for new single 'Order'

Shallopopi recruits Olamide for new single 'Order'

PR Maven Elizabeth Osho launches podcast 'Who Do You Think You Are?' with Pulse

PR Maven Elizabeth Osho launches podcast 'Who Do You Think You Are?' with Pulse

How dicey is public opinion?: Revisiting Kate Henshaw’s tweet [Opinion]

How dicey is public opinion?: Revisiting Kate Henshaw’s tweet [Opinion]

American rapper Young Thug released on probation after pleading guilty

American rapper Young Thug released on probation after pleading guilty

Davido drops highly anticipated single 'Awuke' featuring YG Marley

Davido drops highly anticipated single 'Awuke' featuring YG Marley

Kate Henshaw slammed over statement about girls dating Yahoo boys

Kate Henshaw slammed over statement about girls dating Yahoo boys

Paul Okoye and wife welcome first child, a baby girl

Paul Okoye and wife welcome first child, a baby girl

Afrobeats star Skales to close out year with Ace Hood collab, 'In My Cup'

Afrobeats star Skales to close out year with Ace Hood collab, 'In My Cup'

Pulse Sports

Ademola Lookman, Didier Drogba and Rowen Williams at 2024 Ballon d'Or: African stars ditch native attire for suits

Ademola Lookman, Didier Drogba and Rowen Williams at 2024 Ballon d'Or: African stars ditch native attire for suits

Sha'Carri Richardson snubbed for prestigious American award as Gabby Thomas and Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone lead nominee list

Sha'Carri Richardson snubbed for prestigious American award as Gabby Thomas and Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone lead nominee list

7 matches that cost Ten Hag his job at Manchester United

7 matches that cost Ten Hag his job at Manchester United

CAF Player of the Year: Kanu Nwankwo still top but can Ademola Lookman surpass Okocha?

CAF Player of the Year: Kanu Nwankwo still top but can Ademola Lookman surpass Okocha?

Disappointment for Super Eagles as top managerial target snubs them to take Falcons job

Disappointment for Super Eagles as top managerial target snubs them to take Falcons job

REVEALED: Why Cristiano Ronaldo refused to vote for Ballon d'Or winner

REVEALED: Why Cristiano Ronaldo refused to vote for Ballon d'Or winner

'3 points and 3 goals' - Nigeria Super Eagles WIN as CAF slaps Libya with ‘HUGE’ fine after 'hostage' situation

'3 points and 3 goals' - Nigeria Super Eagles WIN as CAF slaps Libya with ‘HUGE’ fine after 'hostage' situation

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

RIhanna, ASAP Rocky and their sons [DIGGZY/REX/SHUTTERSTOCK]

Rihanna describes her experience raising two boys with ASAP Rocky

Davido In an Ugo Monye piece

Davido stuns as he walks the runway at Lagos Fashion Week

Reality TV star Vee encourages everyone to love themselves [Instagram/VeeIye]

Accept yourself - BBNaija's Vee speaks on body positivity and self love

Ayra Starr is currently single (MIKEY OSHAI)

Ayra Starr says she wont date a musician, even in her dreams