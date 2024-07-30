ADVERTISEMENT
How we're being scammed for boat rides in Lagos State - Singer BNXN

Ibukunoluwa Daramola

He says that they are often charged ₦350,000 for a 21-seater boat, which cannot fit 21 people.

BNXN (Buju)
BNXN (Buju)

Speaking on the latest episode of Backstage Banter, hosted by Isi Ijewere, in Canada, the singer was asked a series of trivia questions.

Isi asked, "Do you know how much it costs to go from Lekki to Ilase by boat?"

BNXN laughed before highlighting what he perceived as exploitation within the boat ride industry in Lagos.

He said, "This is the perfect place for me to say that these people are scamming us. They will charge us 350k for a 21-seater boat, and that boat can never fit 21 people unless you want to kill yourself. It's probably just artistes that they're swerving but they will say 340k to 400k to book a boat; sometimes the boat might be massive or whatnot."

BNXN further criticised the safety standards of some boats, noting that while some people pay expensive fees, others may use less reliable options, including boats without life jackets.

"But I know some people that probably use like 200 naira or 500 naira and they use that Ikorodu speedboat with non life jackets. That thing used to muzz me; no life jackets yet they mount the canoe like that. I don't know, but we're being scammed in that Lagos," he concluded.

"How has Burna Boy inspired your craft?" asked Isi.

In response, the singer highlighted Burna Boy’s personality, contrasting the public's perception with his personal experiences.

BMXN explained, "I discovered Burna in 2013/14 and I was like, 'What is going on here?' I had a feeling like the music he was making was not for here, and he proved himself. In the future, he just became everywhere and everyone understood why he was him."

"I think I love him mainly because the persona people may have of him is different from the character he has when he actually knows you or is calm with you around you. Some people don't have any ideas but have a feeling of what he is like. But aside from that, he is a legend and magically sound," he concluded.

See the full interview below:

Ibukunoluwa Daramola

How we're being scammed for boat rides in Lagos State - Singer BNXN

