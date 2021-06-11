How Senator Rochas Okorocha, others spiced up Tonto Dikeh's 36th birthday party in Abuja

The event which took place at the exclusive BrookLounge Restaurant inside the prestigious Tropic Galleria in Abuja was attended by the creme de la creme of the Abuja society.

Dressed in a gold sequin dress, the mother of one was all smiles as her guests arrived for the private birthday dinner.

Among those who came to celebrate with the movie star was the former governor of Imo state, Senator Rochas Okorocha and his son-in-law, former governorship aspirant of Imo state, Uche Nwosu and their families.

The senator prayed for the movie star who he described as one of the biggest exports from Nigeria.

The cakes kept coming in at the party despite receiving six cakes just before the dinner party.

Friends of the movie star like Tayo Sobola also known as Sotayogaga came prepared as they rained naira notes on the movie star as they danced to Davido's 'The Best.'