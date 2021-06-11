RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

How Senator Rochas Okorocha, others spiced up Tonto Dikeh's 36th birthday party in Abuja

Authors:

Odion Okonofua

The private dinner party had some of Abuja's elites in attendance.

Nollywood movie star Tonto Dikeh [Instagram/Tontolet]

Nigerian movie star Tonto Dikeh has celebrated her 36th birthday in grand style.

Recommended articles

The event which took place at the exclusive BrookLounge Restaurant inside the prestigious Tropic Galleria in Abuja was attended by the creme de la creme of the Abuja society.

Dressed in a gold sequin dress, the mother of one was all smiles as her guests arrived for the private birthday dinner.

Among those who came to celebrate with the movie star was the former governor of Imo state, Senator Rochas Okorocha and his son-in-law, former governorship aspirant of Imo state, Uche Nwosu and their families.

The senator prayed for the movie star who he described as one of the biggest exports from Nigeria.

The cakes kept coming in at the party despite receiving six cakes just before the dinner party.

Friends of the movie star like Tayo Sobola also known as Sotayogaga came prepared as they rained naira notes on the movie star as they danced to Davido's 'The Best.'

Dikeh later took to her Instagram page where she thanked everyone who showed up to celebrate with her on her special day.

Authors:

Odion Okonofua Odion Okonofua

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Dr Dre is officially single as fight over prenup with estranged wife Nicole Young continues

How Senator Rochas Okorocha, others spiced up Tonto Dikeh's 36th birthday party in Abuja

Stop tagging us on your negative reviews - Isioma Osagie to Nollywood critics

I'm proud to have partnered with a true artist - Jade Osiberu on working with Tunde Kelani on 'Ayinla'

Bovi, Theresa Edem talk making 'My Village People' [Pulse Interview]

Date Rush: Abena Korkor set to appear on TV3’s love-seeking reality show (WATCH)

Timini Egbuson spoils himself with a Range Rover for his 34th birthday

Nkechi Blessing finally releases wedding photo with hubby as she celebrates him on his birthday

‘It’s your loss’ – Cynthia Morgan shades Eniola Badmus after saying she doesn’t collect money from her lover