Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde has cleared the air about the rumoured beef between Genevieve Nnaji and herself.

The movie star cleared the air while interacting with her fans on Twitter on Monday, December 30, 2019. One of her fans had wished there were photos of her the two big celebrities spending time together online, to dispel the rift rumours.

"@Realomosexy we wish to see a hangout photos of you and @GenevieveNnaji1. That will be so inspiring and darling after all these years of rumors that the two biggest female players in the industry are sworn enemies," the fan tweeted.

Omotola responded by clearing the air about her relationship with Genevieve Nnaji.

"Lol... that's childish rumours now? Google you'll see us together ... we about making money now...#goodvibesonly," she wrote.

We guess this Tweet from Omotola Jalade will put to rest the rumours of the beef between Genevieve and herself.

When you have Ini Edo, Genevieve Nnaji, Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde, Uche Jombo, Rita Dominic and Stephenie Linus in one photo, then you know its a sign of good luck.

These two have been however spotted at events together a few times this year. Recall when Ini Edo had her private party with a few celeb friends a few months ago, both women showed up and it was all about love.