Here is how Frank Edoho became the king of clap backs we know today

The talk show host recently guest starred on the King of Talk podcast hosted by veteran comedian Teju Babyface. During the interview, he noted that the online criticisms and trolling began after he stopped hosting the Who Wants To Be A Millionaire game show.

He said, “I became the ‘king of clap back’ when they said I was dropped from ‘Who Wants To Be A Millionaire?’ and then people started insulting me. People just came at me, you know. I never looked at it from the viewpoint that I can’t be insulted."

ADVERTISEMENT

Frank also stated that trolls deserve to be served a taste of their own medicine, especially those who come at him for no reason. Noting that giving them leeway provides them with the opportunity to attack his person another time, and he won't allow that.

He continued by saying, "But when you insult me for something that didn’t happen, or you’re just playing childish, or you just want to be corrosive, then I say that these people deserve to be answered. Why? Number one, because everybody answers them. And if you give a fool leverage, the fool will grow to become the president of this country one day."

Premium times nigeria

The media personality stressed that he disregards people's advice to ignore trolls because he is not trying to be a role model to anyone. He also added that people tell him to think about the implications of clapping back on his brand, stressing that he never promised to be the bigger man on his best behaviour.

In Frank's words, “You know why? Because everybody says, ‘No, don’t involve yourself with trolls.’ Some actually sent me a message and said, ‘This your replies to trolls would disrupt your brand.’ I said, What brand? If I have a brand, I didn’t put it out there knowingly. I’m just a guy who loves broadcasting. I do ‘Who Wants To Be A Millionaire?’ And before I got that job, I didn’t promise you that I would be on my best behaviour."

ADVERTISEMENT

He emphasised that trolls expect influential people to be humble and perfect because they are looked up to by people, but he's not here for that. Frank promises to reciprocate the energy any troll gives him with swiftness.