On December 15, 2020, popular video-sharing platform, TikTok released its year end lists and with it, its list of the top 10 Nigerian celebrities on the platform across the year. The list is based on the creates and virality.

Over the course of the year, the numbers have been astounding as Nigeria celebrities flooded to the platform during the lockdown to aid the popularity of the platform.

Boniswa Sidwaba, TikTok Content Operations Manager, Africa, explains that TikTok’s mission has always been to inspire creativity and bring joy to its users. “Throughout this socially-distant year, the platform allowed its community to stay connected by celebrating trends and spreading positivity. It has been amazing to see vibrant, diverse and creative content coming out of 2020 and we look forward to more of this in 2021.”

Here are the top 10 Nigerian celebrities on TikTok in 2020 who chose to give the TikTok community a glimpse into their everyday lives which often included showcasing their work, family and friends.

1.) Don Jazzy - Donjazzy

2.) Iyabo Ojo - Iyabo Ojo

3.) Mr. Macaroni - Mr Macaroni1

4.) Symply Tacha - Symply_Tacha

5.) Yemi Alade - Yemi Alade

6.) Toke Makinwa - Toke Makinwa

7.) Tiwa Savage - Tiwa Savage

8.) Korede Bello - Korede Bello

9.) Official Regina Official_Regina

1.) Mercy Johnson-Okojie - Mercy Johnson Okojie

As we come to the end of the year, now’s the time to look back and shine the spotlight on 10 of TikTok’s most popular Nigerian creators who continued to lift up our spirits and keep us entertained throughout the year.

In no particular order, here they are:

1.) Blaqboi__vic

2.) Zicsaloma

3.) Dannycharm

4.) Vikkiices

5.) Aji_anje

6.) Iam Why Kayy

7.) _t.O.L.A.H_

8.) Doubledstwins

9.) Jonsineelo

10.) Cyrilna_n