Helen Paul shares photo of badly bruised face, says she was involved in a car accident

The doctorate degree holder made this known via her Instagram page on Sunday, October 11.

"Sometime ago, I was involved in a car accident in Abuja. I suffered a concussion to my head and had to wear sunglasses for a while. When taking pictures with others, I would leave my sunglasses on and many complained that I didn't want my face to show in pictures with them," she wrote.

"Some even assumed I was being proud, being a star 😃 They were totally oblivious of the true situation. Not all things are truly what they appear to be. Many are hiding alot and showing the best side on social media."

"Focus on the majors and forget the minors. Thank God everyday for all blessings, great and small. #thankful #grateful #helenpaul360 #unstoppablehelenpaul."

Paul is a popular female comedian from Nigeria.

She broke out as a naughty comic character on the radio program Wetin Dey on Radio Continental 102.3FM, Lagos.