He knocked her teeth out - Doja Cat's mother claims son abused rapper

According to newly released court documents that media outlet TMZ was able to obtain, Deborah Elizabeth Sawyer, levied harsh claims against her son Raman Dalithando Dlamini.

In the filing, Sawyer claimed Raman was verbally violent and treating his sister "in a very degrading and demeaning manor [sic]." She also alleges that he left her daughter feeling "traumatised and unsafe."

In addition, Doja's mother claims that Raman has given the rapper bumps and wounds and has taken and damaged several of Doja's belongings.

Doja's mother claims that during the past year, Raman has threatened and physically attacked her sister numerous times, the most recent alleged incident took place earlier this month.

In anticipation of a hearing for a permanent restraining order, the judge gave Doja's mother court-ordered protection from Raman, but did not award that of Doja, stating that she had to come forward on her own.

This news garnered reactions from social media users, with some stating that the incident was a "family issue" and should have been kept out of the media, while others questioned why Sawyer applied for the restraining order on Doja's behalf. Some others advised the singer to come forward with her claims.

