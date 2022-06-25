RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

He dared me, the rest is history- Yoruba actor, Ogogo narrates fight with fan

Authors:

Nurudeen Shotayo

The veteran actor said he was provoked at his hometown of Ilaro by a troublesome fan.

Taiwo Hassan. [nollygistvibes]
Taiwo Hassan. [nollygistvibes]

Veteran Nollywood actor, Taiwo Hassan, popularly known as Ogogo, has opened up on the circumstances that led to a fight between him and a fan on the streets of of Ilaro, Ogun state.

Recommended articles

A video had gone viral online showing the actor engaging in a brawl with an unidentified man in the midst of a crowd, and afterwards getting into his car and driving away from the scene.

In reacting to the incident, Ogogo took to his Instagram page on Friday, June 24, 2022, to tell his own side of the story.

The action man, who was once a boxer, said he visited his hometown of Ilaro for a project inspection when some unknown fans approached him and demanded for money.

He said after parting with all the money he had on him, a greedy fan demanded for more and dragged his native attire 'agbada' in the process which resulted in his reaction.

Infuriated by the harassment, Ogogo engaged in a fisticuffs with the fan after he dared him to do his worst.

Narrating wha happened, the actor said, “Before bloggers pick this up, let me tell my side of the story and the truth.”

He added, “I was in Ilaro, my own home town, for an inspection of a project, after which some unknown guys walked up to me for the normal appraisals. ‘We watch your movie’, ‘give up money, ‘We watched you all through our childhood’…All these as an actor we hear everyday.

“I offered all I had on me and one of them dragged me by my Agbada and demanded for an amount I can’t pay. I asked him to leave me, he said, ‘Do your worse’. The rest is story.”

“Do you pay anyone for doing your job? No. It’s our job too. Accept all we offer when we do. Remember, once a boxer, always a boxer,” he wrote.

Ogogo began his acting career in 1981, shortly after starting work as a mechanic. In 1994 he left his job at the water corporation to concentrate on acting.

Authors:

Nurudeen Shotayo Nurudeen Shotayo

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

RoRo drops new single titled 'Run Away'

RoRo drops new single titled 'Run Away'

He dared me, the rest is history- Yoruba actor, Ogogo narrates fight with fan

He dared me, the rest is history- Yoruba actor, Ogogo narrates fight with fan

Eniola Badmus disables comment section of her post after sharing photo of Bola Tinubu and wife

Eniola Badmus disables comment section of her post after sharing photo of Bola Tinubu and wife

Top 10 albums released in the first half of 2022 [Pulse Picks]

Top 10 albums released in the first half of 2022 [Pulse Picks]

Future Sounds Vol.13 featuring Show Some Moe, Musta4a, Bils, Bigfootinyourface and more

Future Sounds Vol.13 featuring Show Some Moe, Musta4a, Bils, Bigfootinyourface and more

Kida Kudz and Mr. Dutch team up for thrilling EP ‘World Citizens'

Kida Kudz and Mr. Dutch team up for thrilling EP ‘World Citizens'

CKay's 'Love Nwantiti' breaks record in France

CKay's 'Love Nwantiti' breaks record in France

I was a one time mechanic, says Khaid as he narrates how Sydney Talker discovered him

"I was a one time mechanic", says Khaid as he narrates how Sydney Talker discovered him

Nigerian gospel sensation Ada Ehi drops new single

Nigerian gospel sensation Ada Ehi drops new single

Trending

Lady whose husband was almost killed by Burna Boy's associates recounts ugly incident

Nigerian singer Burna Boy and the lady he allegedly assaulted Breilla Neme [Instagram/BurnaBoyGram] [Instagram/NemeBreilla]

How Sadio Mane's cracked iPhone screen gives him $10 million yearly

Mane's phone

Adesua Etomi, Rita Dominic, Kate Henshaw, others attend Blossom Chukwujekwu's white wedding

Nollywood actor Femi Branch, actress Adesua Etomi and her hubby Banky W [Instagram/FemiBranch]

'Our marriage ended over deceit' - Blossom Chukwujekwu's ex-wife Maureen Esisi continues to spill

Blossom Chukwujekwu and estranged wife, Maureen Esisi [Instagram/RedVigor]