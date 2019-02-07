Daddy Freeze has gone missing on social media...Okay slow down, he hasn't gone missing but his Instagram page appears to have been deleted.

It is not clear why the account was deleted or if it was intentionally done but we can assure you that if you search for the media personality's handle on Instagram, you won't find it. All you will be able to find are proxy accounts which aren't operated by him.

If you visit his Twitter page also, you'd discover that the last time he tweeted was on Tuesday, February 5, 2019. This is not the first time Daddy Freeze will be getting involved in Instagram account debacle.

Recall that in 2017, his Instagram account was hacked and after a few days after, he got the page back.

Daddy Freeze had his Instagram account hacked back in 2017. A few days after, he retrieved the page only to get it hacked again. The on-air-personality revealed it, Friday, November 3, 2017, on his backup Instagram account.

"Account has been hacked again. Once again we arrive at this backup account" said the veteran media personality.

On Wednesday, November 1, 2017, Freeze announced he had gotten his Instagram account back. He also insinuated that pastors were behind the hacking of his account.

"Instead of pastors to debunk my stance on tithing with the Bible, they are busy hacking accounts. How Christlike. #FreeTheSheeple" he tweeted on Sunday, October 29, 2017.

Freeze is known for bashing pastors who live off the tithe of their members. His rants against organized religion have become a recurring topic accompanied by the hashtag #freethesheeple.