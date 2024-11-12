RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Gospel singer Dare Melody recalls how his family frustrated his late wife

Ibukunoluwa Daramola

He recounts how she stood by him despite the treatment.

Dare Melody's wife passed away on October 24, 2024, at age 47 and on Friday, during her Christian wake held at his residence, he opened up about how his family consistently frustrated her when she was alive.

In the video posted on Kilarigbo TV’s YouTube page, the singer said, “My family frustrated Adedoyin; I’ll hold her and say, ‘Adedoyin, I’m the one you married, and whenever you see me, put your mind at rest.’"

He spoke about how she stood by him through times of financial hardship, showing resilience even when there was little to eat. He recalled a particularly challenging period during his early career when he was blacklisted by a promoter, limiting his exposure and making it nearly impossible for his music to be heard. Yet, through it all, Adedoyin supported him.

He added, “When people celebrated the New Year, I ate biscuits with her and our one-year-old daughter. I told the Lord, ‘If truly you’re the one who called me, let people know you did.’ God told me I’d release a record in 2010, which became ‘Goodness and Mercy’. That record revived my career, and people started to recognise me. God opened the way for me, and I began building a house. A friend called me and said, ‘This woman stood by you; let’s build a house for her,’ and I said, ‘Everything I have is for her.’”

Dare Melody's brother also spoke during the wake, highlighting a particular incident in which Adedoyin was taunted by their family members at his mother's 50th birthday party.

He narrated, “There was a time when our late mother’s sister was celebrating her 50th birthday in Ibadan. We were all there, and I saw Mummy Eni; my late brother’s wife, come outside looking sad. She said, ‘I know all will be well,’ but I don’t know what happened, though she made that statement. What our late mother did was gather all her friends and place Mummy Eni in the centre, and they said all sorts of mean things to her."

He recalled telling her back then, "If I were in your shoes, I would leave this family because what they did to you that day is enough to make anyone leave.’”

