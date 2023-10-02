Global impact and reach: How old is Pastor Chris?

When learning about the minister's global impact and reach, many people start to wonder how old Pastor Chris is.

Pastor Chris Oyakhilome is a name that resonates with millions of people around the world. As a prominent figure in the Christian community, he has inspired multiple people through his ministry, teachings, and humanitarian work.

While many are familiar with his impactful contributions, there is often curiosity surrounding his personal life, particularly his age. Let’s embark on a journey through Pastor Chris Oyakhilome's life, and shed light on how old he is, his impact, and the remarkable path that has led him to where he is today from a very young age.

From Birth to Blessings: How old is Pastor Chris?

Pastor Chris Oyakhilome was born on December 7th, 1963, in Edo State, Nigeria to a religious Christian family, making him 59 years old. His birth name is Chris Oyakhilome, but he is widely known as Pastor Chris or more affectionately, the Man of God, due to his prominent role as a spiritual leader. From a young age, he displayed a strong passion for spirituality and a deep commitment to his Christian faith.

He grew up in a supportive and loving family as the eldest son to Elder T.E. Oyakhilome, one of the original pioneers of the Assemblies of God Church in Benin City, and devoted mother, Angelina, the matriarch of the family. Angelina established her divine grace on her son at a very early age.

After completing his early education, Pastor Chris Oyakhilome went on to pursue higher studies in architecture at Bendel State University. His academic journey was marked by a strong sense of purpose and a desire to make a difference in the world. It was here that he founded the Youth for Christ fellowship, which grew into one of the most popular Christian organizations on the campus.

The birth of a ministry: The age of faith

Pastor Chris Oyakhilome's journey into the ministry began while he was still a student. His dedication to spreading the message of faith and salvation led to the establishment of what is now known as the LoveWorld Inc., also called Christ Embassy. This organization has grown exponentially over the years, with millions of followers and a global presence.

One of the key factors that have contributed to Pastor Chris Oyakhilome's immense popularity is his inspirational teachings. His messages centre around faith, healing, prosperity, and the power of the Holy Spirit. Through books, sermons, and multimedia platforms, he has touched the lives of people from diverse backgrounds and cultures.

Pastor Chris is a pioneer in several fields

People often wonder how old Pastor Chris Oyakhilome is, and despite his age, he has always found ways of utilizing cutting-edge technology as an essential part of the ministry’s outreach strategy.

Over the years, he has strategically started multiple Christian satellite TV stations and social media platforms, such as KingsChat. Starting in 2003, he was responsible for broadcasting the first Christian programs from African tv channels to the rest of the world 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.

His influence extends far beyond the pulpit. He has effectively harnessed the power of media and technology to reach a global audience. His telecasts and online broadcasts have made his teachings accessible to millions, breaking down geographical barriers.

His most popular publication, the world’s number one daily devotional, Rhapsody of Realities, has been translated into 7858 living languages and is also available in braille to ensure that everyone, everywhere is able to access the life guide with a fresh perspective of God’s Word every single day.

Beyond his spiritual leadership, Pastor Chris Oyakhilome is renowned for his philanthropic efforts. His humanitarian initiatives through the Chris Oyakhilome Foundation International (COFI) and its partners like the InnerCity Mission (ICM), have brought relief and hope to communities in need. Through projects addressing healthcare, education, and food security, he has made a positive impact on many lives.

Ageless Inspiration: Pastor Chris is an icon

As of 2023, Pastor Chris Oyakhilome is 59 years old, but his age is just a number when compared to the enduring impact of his work. While people will continue to wonder how old Pastor Chris is, he continues to inspire and guide millions of people in their spiritual journeys. His dedication to his ministry and his commitment to making the world a better place serves as an indication of the timeless nature of his mission.

In the world of Christian ministry and inspirational leadership, Pastor Chris Oyakhilome stands as a beacon of hope and faith. His age, 59, is a mere detail in a life dedicated to making a profound difference.

As we've journeyed through his life, we've witnessed the evolution of a spiritual leader whose impact knows no bounds. Pastor Chris Oyakhilome's story serves as a reminder that it's not the years in a person's life, but the life in their years that truly matters.

In unveiling Pastor Chris Oyakhilome's age, we've uncovered a life of purpose, faith, and boundless inspiration.

---