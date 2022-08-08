Gideon Okeke, wife set for divorce after 4 years of marriage

Nollywood actor, Gideon Okeke, and his wife Chidera are set for a divorce.
According to a source close to the couple, they are set to end their four-year-old marriage over irreconcilable differences.
Okeke's family will be going to Chidera's village to collect the bride price paid on her in the coming week, the source revealed.
There have been speculations about the couple's split for a while now.
According to several reports, Okeke and Chidera haven't really had a cordial relationship for a while.
However, the two showed up together for their son's birthday party at his school in July.
Gideon and Chidera had their traditional wedding ceremony in 2018.
The reality TV star turned actor and his wife had their fairytale white wedding the following year.
Dera and the actor welcomed their first child together in 2019.
In 2021, they welcomed their second child.
The reality TV star welcomed his first child with his former partner in 2016.
The actor rose to stardom in 2006 after taking part in the first season of the reality TV show, Big Brother Naija.
