Genevieve Nnaji and I dated for 2 years - Nollywood actor Pat Attah confirms

When asked about his relationship with the stellar actress, he revealed that their relationship in the 90s was indeed serious and it lasted for at least two years.

In his words, “Ain't going to lie. We had something going, we were both serious and for some reason, we had to break up when we had to break up. But that doesn't mean that the whole thing wasn't serious''.

When asked about his relationships during his time in the industry, the actor noted that he took his relationships seriously whenever he found himself in one. Speaking fondly of the actress he emphasised that the relationship did not end due to anyone's slip-ups and that he and Genevieve aren't enemies.

Pat affirmed that their relationship wasn't a secret, but was easier to keep private because social media was not rampant in the 90s as it is now.

He said, "No it wasn't like a secret something. It wasn't like we were having an affair or a fling or something We went places together. We were serious with each other. She was good to me and I was good to her but along the line, we felt like it wasn't working out so we decided to part ways, but we're not enemies."

When asked, Pat also clarified that their relationship did not end as a result of their profession.

