ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Genevieve Nnaji and I dated for 2 years - Nollywood actor Pat Attah confirms

Ibukunoluwa Daramola

He made it clear that they ended on good terms.

Pat Attah confirms that he was in a serious relationship with Genevieve Nnaji [Instagram/Patrick_ata]
Pat Attah confirms that he was in a serious relationship with Genevieve Nnaji [Instagram/Patrick_ata]

Recommended articles

When asked about his relationship with the stellar actress, he revealed that their relationship in the 90s was indeed serious and it lasted for at least two years.

Pat dated Genevieve Nnaji for at least 2 years[Lindaikeji'sblog]
Pat dated Genevieve Nnaji for at least 2 years[Lindaikeji'sblog] Pulse Nigeria

In his words, “Ain't going to lie. We had something going, we were both serious and for some reason, we had to break up when we had to break up. But that doesn't mean that the whole thing wasn't serious''.

ADVERTISEMENT

When asked about his relationships during his time in the industry, the actor noted that he took his relationships seriously whenever he found himself in one. Speaking fondly of the actress he emphasised that the relationship did not end due to anyone's slip-ups and that he and Genevieve aren't enemies.

Pat affirmed that their relationship wasn't a secret, but was easier to keep private because social media was not rampant in the 90s as it is now.

He was a popular Nollywood actor in the 90s, with many fans. He currently lives in Germany
He was a popular Nollywood actor in the 90s, with many fans. He currently lives in Germany Pulse Nigeria

He said, "No it wasn't like a secret something. It wasn't like we were having an affair or a fling or something We went places together. We were serious with each other. She was good to me and I was good to her but along the line, we felt like it wasn't working out so we decided to part ways, but we're not enemies."

When asked, Pat also clarified that their relationship did not end as a result of their profession.

ADVERTISEMENT

See the full interview below:

Ibukunoluwa Daramola Ibukunoluwa Daramola Ibukunoluwa Daramola is social media savvy journalist who has a flair for writing and keeping up with celebrities.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Cee-C and Ilebaye reconcile on 'BBNaija All Stars'

Cee-C and Ilebaye reconcile on 'BBNaija All Stars'

Genevieve Nnaji and I dated for 2 years - Nollywood actor Pat Attah confirms

Genevieve Nnaji and I dated for 2 years - Nollywood actor Pat Attah confirms

'You can't disrespect me and expect me to keep quiet' - Adekunle Gold

'You can't disrespect me and expect me to keep quiet' - Adekunle Gold

I do not condemn polygamy - Nollywood veteran Pete Edochie

I do not condemn polygamy - Nollywood veteran Pete Edochie

Princess gets evicted from 'Big Brother Naija All Stars'

Princess gets evicted from 'Big Brother Naija All Stars'

Ilebaye gets double strike for her violent behaviour on 'BBNaija All Stars'

Ilebaye gets double strike for her violent behaviour on 'BBNaija All Stars'

Ibidunni Oladayo's 'It Happened Again' heads to Cannes Film Festival

Ibidunni Oladayo's 'It Happened Again' heads to Cannes Film Festival

Angel and Soma reconcile their differences on 'BBNaija All Stars'

Angel and Soma reconcile their differences on 'BBNaija All Stars'

Saturday party leads to more kisses and fights on 'BBNaija All Stars'

Saturday party leads to more kisses and fights on 'BBNaija All Stars'

Pulse Sports

Erik ten Hag has embraced Manchester United's identity. Will it blow up in his face?

Erik ten Hag has embraced Manchester United's identity. Will it blow up in his face?

Chelsea star Chukwuemeka refuses to shut door on Nigeria despite England chance

Chelsea star Chukwuemeka refuses to shut door on Nigeria despite England chance

WATCH: Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp swears at fans after being asked for autograph

WATCH: Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp swears at fans after being asked for autograph

Arsenal fans plead the blood of Jesus as Kim Kardashian flaunts affiliation with Gunners and Saka

Arsenal fans plead the blood of Jesus as Kim Kardashian flaunts affiliation with Gunners and Saka

Barcelona drop out of top 10 clubs in UEFA rankings

Barcelona drop out of top 10 clubs in UEFA rankings

FIFA investigating Zambian coach accused of touching players’ breasts at the Women’s World Cup

FIFA investigating Zambian coach accused of touching players’ breasts at the Women’s World Cup

Josh Maja: Super Eagles star gets another chance in England

Josh Maja: Super Eagles star gets another chance in England

Liverpool’s Jurgen Klopp begs FIFA to intervene in Saudi Arabia problem

Liverpool’s Jurgen Klopp begs FIFA to intervene in Saudi Arabia problem

Georgina Rodriguez: Cristiano Ronaldo's girlfriend shares photo of daughter wearing Liverpool jersey

Georgina Rodriguez: Cristiano Ronaldo's girlfriend shares photo of daughter wearing Liverpool jersey

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Stella Damasus is friends with her ex-husband's first wife[Instagram/StellaDamasus]

I am friends with my ex-husband's first wife - Stella Damasus

Pete Edochie notes that he was unaware that his son Yul had taken a second wife [Torizone]

I was not consulted before Yul took his second wife - Pete Edochie

Nollywood actress Rita Edochie announces that May Yul-Edochie is back in business[Instgram/RitaEdochie]

Nollywood veteran Rita Edochie shows support for Yul Edochie’s first wife

Hilda Bassey announces that she is joining Enioluwa in his #whenweread campaign [Instagram/Hildabaci]

Hilda Bassey and Enioluwa team up to donate 5000 books to youths