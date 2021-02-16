American actors Kit Harington and Rose Leslie have welcomed their first child.

According to PageSix, the 'Game of Thrones' couple were spotted on Tuesday, February 16, 2021, in London with their baby.

Harington held tightly onto Leslie’s hand as she cradled the infant in a carrier on her chest, while he carried a large bag.

The couple first announced back in September 2020, that they were expecting their first child together.

The news of the pregnancy was revealed by the UK’s Make magazine.

“A very special all-woman team photographic shoot capturing Rose at this wonderful time as she prepares for motherhood for the first time!,” the mag’s fashion editor Ursala Lake wrote on Instagram.

The movie stars got engaged in 2017.

The couple tied the knot in 2018 in a well-attended wedding.