Funke Akindele recounts saddest day of her life and how it almost ruined 'Battle on Bukka Street'

The politician stated that the day was the last day on the film set, and it was supposed to be the happiest day of her career, but it ended up being the saddest day of her life.

She said a personal issue came up and it caused her to break down, and she almost gave up shooting, but she had to find the courage to finish.

In her words, “The major challenge while shooting Battle on Buka street was the famous market scene, a scene I filmed when I was very sad. It was one of my saddest days on earth, something very personal happened, I broke down heavily and I couldn’t film and I told myself Funke, challenges will come....So I braced up, summoned up courage and filmed the scene, I wend and fought Mercy, I came back and I was panting, I was tired because I had cried before but we had to just keep shooting and. I had started well and needed to end it well too and it was the last day on set. Later we still ran, we still had to shout and I still went ahead to pray with the crew and destroy Bukka street. So, whatever you do, challenges will come, always pray for strength to keep it on cos it won’t always be easy.”

Captioning the video with motivating words she wrote, “No matter how much one gets beaten down in life, one must always stay strong because like the quote above says, we become the most vulnerable when we cower in fear. When we give in to our sadness, it means we have allowed our weakness to overtake us and nothing can be achieved in life with this type of attitude.

-Never be afraid to make mistakes.

-Never stay down when you fall; make sure you rise and keep moving.

-Never be intimidated!

-Always believe in yourself and give no room for doubt."