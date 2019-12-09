Funke Akindele is presently mourning following the death of her father.

The movie star announced the passing away of her father via her Instagram page on Monday, December 9, 2019. She prayed for his gentle soul to rest in peace.

"Dad!!! May your soul Rest In Peace!! I tried Dad! I did!! We love you but God knows best!!! #iwishicanturnbackthehandsoftime," she wrote.

May the gentle soul of Funke Akindele's father rest in peace from all of us at Pulse. Funke Akindele joins the list of celebrities who have lost a loved one in 2019.

From Eedris Abdulkareem, BBNaija's Nina and Joe to Victor AD who recently lost his dad, a number of celebs have indeed lost some people very dear to them.

When Victor AD lost his dad...

Victor A.D

The artist announced his father's death on his social media page on Saturday, October 26, 2019. In a post on his Instagram page, the artiste said the last word his father dad said was Jesus.

Victor AD describes his dad as the best father in the world, saying he did everything properly to give him a better life.

BBNaija's Nina Ivy loses dad

Former Big Brother Naija contestant, Nina Chinonso Onyenobi has lost her dad. [Instagram/NinaIvy]

The reality TV star announced the sad news via her Twitter page on Tuesday, October 8, 2019. According to her, the death of her father is still shocking for her to handle.

"Can’t hold this anymore..... it’s too much for me to handle 😭 😭," she tweeted.

Fans and friends later sent condolence messages to Nina Chinonso Onyenobi and her family over the loss of her father.